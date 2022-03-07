NBA Tar Heels: Week 20 Review / Week 21 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from February 28 - March 6 and looking ahead to games from March 7-13.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts and one (Theo Pinson) on a two-way contract.

The hands-down biggest news of the week was Cameron Johnson's game on Friday against the Knicks. The Suns won, but only because of a deep Johnson three as time expired. In addition to hitting the buzzer-beater, he scored a career high 38 points including 11-16 from the field, 9-12 from deep, and 7-8 from the free throw line.

That is a big time performance from Johnson and one we'll likely all remember for years to come (especially because it occurred the day before Cam's brother Puff helped the Tar Heels upset Duke).

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Little is out for the rest of the season following left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Theo Pinson | Dallas Mavericks

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 20 stats:

Week 21 preview:

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.