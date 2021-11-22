Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NBA Tar Heels: Week 5 Review / Week 6 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.
    Author:

    Happy Thanksgiving week! 

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from November 15-21 and looking ahead to games from November 22-28.

    • Ed Davis hadn't played much this season, however following the injury to Cavaliers rookie center Evan Mobley, Davis has now started each of the Cavs' 
    • Coby White is back in action and played in all four of the Bulls games this week. Thankfully the Bulls are off to a hot start (tied for first in the Eastern Conference) and have Lonzo Ball, so can afford the luxury of easing White back into game action. He played 10 minutes in each of the first three games of the week before jumping up to 20 on Sunday.
    • Danny Green didn't play all week as he continues to deal with hamstring issues. 
    • Cole Anthony missed the Magic's last game due to an ankle injury after dropping a week high in scoring for all Tar Heels with 29 last Monday against the Hawks.
    • Cam Johnson got on a scoring roll in the back half of the week finishing with 22 points on Sunday in Phoenix's 126-97 win over Denver.
    • Johnson's Suns were 4-0 this week and now sit at 13-3 overall, the second best record in the NBA behind only the red-hot 15-2 Warriors in the Western Conference. 
    • Nassir Little has played at least 20 minutes in six straight games, the longest such stretch of his career. He is really carving out a nice niche for himself in Portland. 
    • Little and the Trail Blazers were also undefeated this week, going 3-0 to jump above .500 at 9-8 and into seventh place in the Western Conference.

    There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.22.03 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.20.37 AM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.22.13 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.20.45 AM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.25.44 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.20.53 AM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.25.52 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.20.59 AM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.26.02 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.21.07 AM

    Read More

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.26.12 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.21.14 AM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.26.20 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.21.23 AM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.26.28 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.21.32 AM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.26.36 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.21.40 AM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.26.47 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.21.46 AM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 5 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.26.54 AM

    Week 6 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-22 at 10.20.53 AM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

    Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

    Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

    USATSI_16910618
    Basketball

    NBA Tar Heels: Week 5 Review / Week 6 Preview

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17208834
    Basketball

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Tennessee (Hall of Fame Tipoff)

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17202303
    Basketball

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Purdue (Hall of Fame Tipoff)

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15271401
    Football

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Wofford (Senior Day)

    Nov 21, 2021
    10458617
    Basketball

    No. 18 UNC Falls to No. 6 Purdue, 93-84

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17144169
    Football

    UNC Football Preview: North Carolina vs. Wofford

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17131415
    Basketball

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina at College of Charleston

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17129921
    Basketball

    NBA Tar Heels: Week 4 Review / Week 5 Preview

    Nov 15, 2021