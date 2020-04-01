Harrison Barnes, Kevin Durant Headline NBA Players 2k Tournament This Friday

What better way than to entertain yourself during a pandemic than watch your favorite NBA players play... video games?

Tuesday, the NBA officially announced an NBA 2K tournament starring some of the league's hottest stars. Names such as Kevin Durant and Trae Young will headline the charity competition in hopes of bringing some light to a dark situation.

Mid-March, the NBA officially suspended its season with the rise of a global pandemic, COVID-19. Immediately, leagues began to follow their lead in the hope of protecting not only their players but also stress the importance of taking the matter seriously. Within two weeks of their announcement, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant, all tested positive for the virus; it was a harsh reality for many of us, this virus has no discrimination. The NBA is no stranger in taking the front lines in sports on critical debates and leading the example of not only how to handle dire situations but also still entertain your fanbase.

The 'NBA Players 2k Tournament' will air April 3 on ESPN and ESPN2 at 7 pm; Durant and Jones will tip-off first at 7:30pm with additional matchups being broadcast through April 12. There will be 16 participating players, including the aforementioned and stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Demarcus Cousins, Devin Booker, and former Tar Heel, Harrison Barnes. The players will compete for the NBA 2K crown and $100,000 (in part given by 2K, NBA and NBPA) to be given to a charity of the winner's choice in support of coronavirus relief efforts. Rounds one and two will be single elimination, with the semifinals and finals running best of three and will be played on Xbox One.

"We're thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times," said Jason Argent, 2K Senior Vice President, Sports Strategy and Licensing. "Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together – including athletes, fans, and families – and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament."

The full list of matchups in order of seeding are:

(1) Kevin Durant vs. (16) Derrick Jones Jr.

(2) Trae Young vs. (15) Harrison Barnes

(3) Hassan Whiteside vs. (14) Patrick Beverley

(4) Donovan Mitchell vs. (13) Rui Hachimura

(5) Devin Booker vs. (12) Michael Porter Jr.

(6) Andre Drummond vs. (11) DeMarcus Cousins

(7) Zach LaVine vs. (10) DeAndre Ayton

(8) Montrezl Harrell vs. (9) Domantas Sabonis

**The seeding is based on 2K rating and tenure.

Tune-In Schedule:

Round 1

Friday, April 3: ESPN

7:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET: NBA 2K Players Tournament Preview Show

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET: Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Kevin Durant (1)

Friday, April 3: ESPN2, 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm ET

Sunday, April 5: ESPN2, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 7: ESPN2, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm ET

Semifinals & Finals

Saturday, April 11: ESPN, Timing to be announced.

The NBA is phenomenal for stepping forward and doing their part in combating COVID-19. Even though it's just bragging rights on the table, sacrificing time for the entertainment of fans is admirable for every player participating. If they are anything on the sticks like they are on the court, we're in for some real gaming competition.