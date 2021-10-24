REPORT: Full Breakdown of NCAA DI Representation on 2021-22 NBA Opening Day Rosters

REPORT: Full Breakdown of NCAA Division I Representation on 2021-22 NBA Opening Day Rosters
Happy beginning of the basketball season! A year after the NBA kicked off during Christmas week, it feels somewhat odd for the regular season to begin in its usual mid-October slot.
With every NBA team having played at least one game, it's time for my annual breakdown of all 30 rosters and which NCAA Division I teams and conferences are represented on them.
Teams are allowed to have as many as 15 standard contract players plus two two-way players for a maximum of 17. This equals a possible total of 510 roster slots across the 30 NBA teams.
Seven teams, however, only carried 16 on Opening Day (Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, and Utah) meaning that 503 total players were rostered. Of those 503 players, 57 were two-way players (Orlando, Phoenix, and Portland only had one each).
The vast majority of those players are fed to the NBA from one of the 358 Division I NCAA schools: 431 to be exact (or 85.7% of all NBA players on an Opening Day roster).
It’s an interesting annual exercise to examine the NBA Opening Day rosters and populate a list of the various schools and conferences represented in the NBA, tally how many players come from each, and create an exhaustive list of who those players are.
I don’t want you to have to do that work on your own though. This is the internet for crying out loud! You're supposed to be able to say, "Hey I wonder what the answer to this question is" and then find it at a moment's notice. With that idea in mind, I’ve done the labor on your behalf.
Kentucky Leads The Way
As was true last year, Kentucky once again has the most NBA players (27), although has four fewer than last season's 31. Duke holds steady in second place, but also has four fewer NBA players than last year (26 down to 22). The Wildcats and Blue Devils have separated themselves for several years now as the top two schools with current NBA players, and no one else is even close.
Texas jumps from a tie for fourth into third place all by themselves (11 players up to 14). North Carolina, on the other hand, drops from third place (12 players) down to sixth place (11).
Rounding out the top five are Kansas (13 players) and UCLA (12).
Two other schools (Gonzaga and USC) have double-digit player representation in the NBA with 10 each.
Here are some of the nitty-gritty stats in bite-size form:
- As of opening day, there are 124 Division I schools represented in the NBA (same as 2020-21).
- As of opening day, there are 23 Division I conferences represented in the NBA (same as 2020-21).
- As of opening day, there are 431 NBA players who come from an NCAA Division I school (up from 423 in 2020-21).
- The ACC barely edges out the SEC as the conference with the most current NBA players, 79-77.
- Four conferences have at least one NBA player from each member school - Big East, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC.
- 14 of the 15 ACC schools are represented. Clemson is the lone program without a player currently in the NBA.
- 10 of the 11 Big East schools are represented. Seton Hall is the lone program without a player currently in the NBA.
- 12 of the 14 Big Ten schools are represented. Northwestern and Rutgers are the programs without a player currently in the NBA.
Below, you will find several lists:
- First is a list of all 124 schools with NBA representation ordered by most players in the League (in instances of ties, schools will be listed alphabetically).
- Second is a list of representation by conference.
- Third, and finally, is a list of all 124 schools represented in the NBA, ordered alphabetically, along with the name of the players that school has in the NBA and what team they play for.
Keep in mind, these lists include both full-time NBA players and two-way contract players. I've noted which players are on two-way contracts.
*Data taken from team rosters on NBA.com as of the tip of the first NBA game of the season.
Schools Ordered by Number of Players
|School
|Number of Players
Kentucky
27
Duke
22
Texas
14
Kansas
13
UCLA
12
North Carolina
11
Gonzaga
10
USC
10
Michigan
9
Michigan State
9
Arizona
8
Oregon
8
Villanova
8
Virginia
8
Washington
8
Florida
7
Florida State
7
Louisville
7
Indiana
6
Iowa State
6
LSU
6
Maryland
6
Tennessee
6
Alabama
5
Arkansas
5
Baylor
5
Connecticut
5
Ohio State
5
Stanford
5
Syracuse
5
Texas A&M
5
Auburn
4
Colorado
4
Georgetown
4
Georgia Tech
4
Marquette
4
Memphis
4
Oklahoma
4
Vanderbilt
4
Wake Forest
4
Arizona State
3
Georgia
3
Houston
3
Iowa
3
Nevada
3
Pittsburgh
3
San Diego State
3
SMU
3
St. Mary's
3
TCU
3
UNLV
3
Utah
3
Butler
2
DePaul
2
Fresno State
2
Kansas State
2
Miami
2
Missouri
2
Murray State
2
Nebraska
2
North Carolina State
2
Oklahoma State
2
Oregon State
2
Texas Tech
2
UC - Santa Barbara
2
Utah State
2
Virginia Tech
2
Washington State
2
West Virginia
2
Western Kentucky
2
Wichita State
2
Belmont
1
Boise State
1
Boston College
1
Bowling Green
1
Bucknell
1
Cal Poly
1
California
1
Central Florida
1
Charleston
1
Creighton
1
Davidson
1
Dayton
1
George Washington
1
Illinois
1
IUPUI
1
Lehigh
1
Lipscomb
1
Louisiana Tech
1
Louisiana
1
Loyola (Maryland)
1
Marshall
1
Minnesota
1
Mississippi
1
Mississippi State
1
Missouri State
1
Montana State
1
New Mexico
1
New Mexico State
1
North Carolina - Wilmington
1
Notre Dame
1
Oakland
1
Ohio
1
Old Dominion
1
Penn State
1
Peppderdine
1
Providence
1
Purdue
1
Purdue - Fort Wayne
1
Radford
1
Rhode Island
1
Seton Hall
1
South Carolina
1
South Carolina Upstate
1
St. John's
1
St. Joseph's
1
Tennessee State
1
VCU
1
Weber State
1
William & Mary
1
Wisconsin
1
Wyoming
1
Xavier
1
Yale
1
Representation by Conference
Every NBA DI Player Listed Alphabetically by School
Alabama
- JaMychal Green - Denver Nuggets
- Herbert Jones - New Orleans Pelicans
- Kira Lewis, Jr. - New Orleans Pelicans
- Joshua Primo - San Antonio Spurs
- Collin Sexton - Cleveland Cavaliers
Arizona
- DeAndre Ayton - Phoenix Suns
- Aaron Gordon - Denver Nuggets
- Josh Green - Dallas Mavericks
- Solomon Hill - Atlanta Hawks
- Andre Iguodala - Golden State Warriors
- Lauri Markkanen - Cleveland Cavaliers
- TJ McConnell - Indiana Pacers
- Zeke Nnaji - Denver Nuggets
Arizona State
- Josh Christopher - Houston Rockets
- Luguentz Dort - Oklahoma City Thunder
- James Harden - Brooklyn Nets
Arkansas
- Patrick Beverley - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Daniel Gafford - Washington Wizards
- Isaiah Joe - Philadelphia 76ers
- Moses Moody - Golden State Warriors
- Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks
Auburn
- Sharife Cooper - Atlanta Hawks (Two-way)
- Chuma Okeke - Orlando Magic
- Isaac Okoro - Cleveland Cavaliers
- JT Thor - Charlotte Hornets
Baylor
- Jared Butler - Utah Jazz
- Davion Mitchell - Sacramento Kings
- Royce O'Neale - Utah Jazz
- Taurean Prince - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Ish Wainright - Phoenix Suns
Belmont
- Dylan Windler - Cleveland Cavaliers
Boise State
- Chandler Hutchison - Chicago Bulls (Two-way)
Boston College
- Reggie Jackson - Los Angeles
Bowling Green
- Richaun Holmes - Sacramento Kings
Bucknell
- Mike Muscala - Oklahoma City Thunder
Butler
- Gordon Hayward - Charlotte Hornets
- Kelan Martin - Indiana Pacers
Cal Poly
- David Nwaba - Houston Rockets
California
- Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics
Central Florida
- Tacko Fall - Boston Celtics (two-way)
Charleston
- Grant Riller - Philadelphia 76ers (two-way)
Colorado
- Alec Burks - New York Knicks
- Spencer Dinwiddie - Washington Wizards
- Derrick White - San Antonio Spurs
- McKinley Wright - Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
Connecticut
- James Bouknight - Charlotte Hornets
- Andre Drummond - Philadelphia 76ers
- Rudy Gay - Utah Jazz
- Jeremy Lamb - Indiana Pacers
- Kemba Walker - New York Knicks
Creighton
- Doug McDermott - San Antonio Spurs
Davidson
- Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors
Dayton
- Obi Toppin - New York Knicks
DePaul
- Paul Reed - Philadelphia 76ers
- Max Strus - Miami Heat
Duke
- Grayson Allen - Milwaukee Bucks
- Marvin Bagley III - Sacramento Kings
- RJ Barrett - New York Knicks
- Vernon Carey, Jr. - Charlotte Hornets
- Wendell Carter, Jr. - Orlando Magic
- Seth Curry - Philadelphia 76ers
- Rodney Hood - Milwaukee Bucks
- Brandon Ingram - New Orleans Pelicans
- Kyrie Irving - Brooklyn Nets
- Frank Jackson - Detroit Pistons
- Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks
- Tre Jones - San Antonio Spurs
- Tyus Jones - Memphis Grizzlies
- Luke Kennard - Los Angeles Clippers
- Jabari Parker - Boston Celtics
- Mason Plumlee - Charlotte Hornets
- Cam Reddish - Atlanta Hawks
- Austin Rivers - Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics
- Gary Trent, Jr. - Toronto Raptors
- Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans
- Justise Winslow - Los Angeles Clippers
Florida
- Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards
- Chris Chiozza - Golden State Warriors (two-way)
- Dorian Finney-Smith - Dallas Mavericks
- Udonis Haslem - Miami Heat
- Al Horford - Boston Celtics
- Scottie Lewis - Charlotte Hornets (two-way)
- Tre Mann - Oklahoma City Thunder
Florida State
- Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors
- Malik Beasley - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Trent Forrest - Utah Jazz (two-way)
- Jonathan Isaac - Orlando Magic
- Terance Mann - Los Angeles Clippers
- Devin Vassell - San Antonio Spurs
- Patrick Williams - Chicago Bulls
Fresno State
- Paul George - Los Angeles Clippers
- Paul Watson, Jr. - Oklahoma City Thunder
George Washington
- Yuta Watanabe - Toronto Raptors
Georgetown
- Jeff Green - Denver Nuggets
- Jamorko Pickett - Detroit Pistons (two-way)
- Otto Porter, Jr. - Golden State Warriors
- Omer Yurtseven - Miami Heat
Georgia
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Washington Wizards
- Nicolas Claxton - Brooklyn Nets
- Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
Georgia Tech
- Jose Alvarado - New Orleans Pelicans
- Derrick Favors - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Josh Okogie - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Thaddeus Young - San Antonio Spurs
Gonzaga
- Joel Ayayi - Washington Wizards (two-way)
- Brandon Clarke - Memphis Grizzlies
- Zach Collins - San Antonio Spurs
- Rui Hachimura - Washington Wizards
- Corey Kispert - Washington Wizards
- Kelly Olynyk - Detroit Pistons
- Kevin Pangos - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Domantas Sabonis - Indiana Pacers
- Jalen Suggs - Orlando Magic
- Killian Tillie - Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)
Houston
- Armoni Brooks - Houston Rockets
- Quentin Grimes - New York Knicks
- DeJon Jarreau - Indiana Pacers (two-way)
Illinois
- Ayo Dosunmu - Chicago Bulls
Indiana
- OG Anunoby - Toronto Raptors
- Thomas Bryant - Washington Wizards
- Eric Gordon - Houston Rockets
- Romeo Langford - Boston Celtics
- Victor Oladipo - Miami Heat
- Cody Zeller - Portland Trail Blazers
Iowa
- Tyler Cook - Chicago Bulls (two-way)
- Luka Garza - Detroit Pistons
- Joe Wieskamp - San Antonio Spurs (two-way)
Iowa State
- Tyrese Haliburton - Sacramento Kings
- Talen Horton-Tucker - Los Angeles Lakers
- Monte Morris - Denver Nuggets
- Abdel Nader - Phoenix Suns
- Georges Niang - Utah Jazz
- Matt Thomas - Chicago Bulls
IUPUI
- George Hill - Milwaukee Bucks
Kansas
- Udoka Azubuike - Utah Jazz
- Devon Dotson - Chicago Bulls
- Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers
- Marcus Garrett - Miami Heat (two-way)
- Devonte' Graham - New Orleans Pelicans
- Josh Jackson - Detroit Pistons
- Ben McLemore - Portland Trail Blazers
- Markieff Morris - Miami Heat
- Marcus Morris, Sr. - Los Angeles Clippers
- Svi Mykhailiuk - Toronto Raptors
- Kelly Oubre, Jr. - Charlotte Hornets
- Wayne Selden - New York Knicks
- Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors
Kansas State
- Rodney McGruder - Detroit Pistons
- Dean Wade - Cleveland Cavaliers
Kentucky
- Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat
- Eric Bledsoe - Los Angeles Clippers
- Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns
- Brandon Boston - Los Angeles Clippers
- Willie Cauley-Stein - Dallas Mavericks
- Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers
- Hamidou Diallo - Detroit Pistons
- De'Aaron Fox - Sacramento Kings
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tyler Herro - Miami Heat
- Isaiah Jackson - Indiana Pacers
- Keldon Johnson - San Antonio Spurs
- Enes Kanter - Boston Celtics
- Kevin Knox II - New York Knicks
- Trey Lyles - Detroit Pistons
- Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers
- Malik Monk - Los Angeles Lakers
- Jamal Murray - Denver Nuggets
- Nerlens Noel - New York Knicks
- Immanuel Quickley - New York Knicks
- Julius Randle - New York Knicks
- Nick Richards - Charlotte Hornets
- Rajon Rondo - Los Angeles Lakers
- Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jarred Vanderbilt - Minnesota Timberwolves
- John Wall - Houston Rockets
- PJ Washington - Charlotte Hornets
Lehigh
- CJ McCollum - Portland Trail Blazers
Lipscomb
- Garrison Mathews - Houston Rockets (two-way)
Louisiana
- Elfrid Payton - New York Knicks
Louisiana Tech
- Paul Millsap - Brooklyn Nets
Louisville
- Gorgui Dieng - Atlanta Hawks
- Montrezl Harrell - Washington Wizards
- David Johnson - Toronto Raptors (two-way)
- Damion Lee - Golden State Warriors
- Donovan Mitchell - Utah Jazz
- Jordan Nwora - Milwaukee Bucks
- Terry Rozier - Charlotte Hornets
Loyola-Maryland
- Santi Aldama - Memphis Grizzlies
LSU
- Skylar Mays - Atlanta Hawks (two-way)
- Naz Reid - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers
- Garrett Temple - New Orleans Pelicans
- Cameron Thomas - Brooklyn Nets
- Trendon Watford - Portland Trail Blazers (two-way)
Marquette
- Jimmy Butler - Miami Heat
- Jae Crowder - Phoenix Suns
- Markus Howard - Denver Nuggets (two-way)
- Juan Toscano-Anderson - Golden State Warriors
Marshall
- Hassan Whiteside - Utah Jazz
Maryland
- Bruno Fernando - Boston Celtics
- Kevin Huerter - Atlanta Hawks
- Jake Layman - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Alex Len - Sacramento Kings
- Jalen Smith - Phoenix Suns
- Aaron Wiggins - Oklahoma City Thunder (two-way)
Memphis
- Precious Achiuwa - Toronto Raptors
- Will Barton - Denver Nuggets
- Derrick Rose - New York Knicks
- James Wiseman - Golden State Warriors
Miami
- Bruce Brown - Brooklyn Nets
- Lonnie Walker IV - San Antonio Spurs
Michigan
- Ignas Brazdeikis - New York Knicks
- Trey Burke - Dallas Mavericks
- Tim Hardaway, Jr. - Dallas Mavericks
- Caris LeVert - Indiana Pacers
- Isaiah Livers - Detroit Pistons
- Jordan Poole - Golden State Warriors
- Duncan Robinson - Miami Heat
- Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic
- Moritz Wagner - Orlando Magic
Michigan State
- Miles Bridges - Charlotte Hornets
- Bryn Forbes - San Antonio Spurs
- Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors
- Gary Harris - Orlando Magic
- Aaron Henry - Philadelphia 76ers (two-way)
- Jaren Jackson, Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies
- Xavier Tillman - Memphis Grizzlies
- Denzel Valentine - Clevleand Cavaliers
- Cassisus Winston - Washington Wizards (two-way)
Minnesota
- Amir Coffey - Los Angeles Clippers
Mississippi
- Terence Davis - Sacramento Kings
Mississippi State
- Robert Woodard II - Sacramento Kings
Missouri
- Jordan Clarkson - Utah Jazz
- Michael Porter, Jr. - Denver Nuggets
Missouri State
- Alize Johnson - Chicago Bulls
Montana State
- Keljin Blevins - Portland Trail Blazers (two-way)
Murray State
- Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies
- Cameron Payne - Phoenix Suns
Nebraska
- Delano Banton - Toronto Raptors
- Isaiah Roby - Oklahoma City Thunder
Nevada
- Caleb Martin - Charlotte Hornets (two-way)
- Cody Martin - Charlotte Hornets
- JaVale McGee - Phoenix Suns
New Mexico
- Tony Snell - Portland Trail Blazers
New Mexico State
- Pascal Siakam - Toronto Raptors
North Carolina
- Cole Anthony - Orlando Magic
- Harrison Barnes - Sacramento Kings
- Tony Bradley - Chicago Bulls
- Reggie Bullock - Dallas Mavericks
- Ed Davis - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Wayne Ellington - Los Angeles Lakers
- Danny Green - Philadelphia 76ers
- Cameron Johnson - Phoenix Suns
- Nassir Little - Portland Trail Blazers
- Day'Ron Sharpe - Brooklyn Nets
- Coby White - Chicago Bulls
North Carolina - Wilmington
- Devontae Cacok - San Antonio Spurs (two-way)
North Carolina State
- Dennis Smith, Jr. - Portland Trail Blazers
- TJ Warren - Indiana Pacers
Notre Dame
- Pat Connaughton - Milwaukee Bucks
Oakland
- Kendrick Nunn - Los Angeles Lakers
Ohio
- Jason Preston
Ohio State
- Keita Bates-Diop - San Antonio Spurs
- Mike Conley - Utah Jazz
- D'Angelo Russell - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jae'Sean Tate - Houston Rockets
- Duane Washington - Indiana Pacers (two-way)
Oklahoma
- Blake Griffin - Brooklyn Nets
- Buddy Hield - Sacramento Kings
- Austin Reaves - Los Angeles Lakers
- Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks
Oklahoma State
- Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons
- Marcus Smart - Boston Celtics
Old Dominion
- Kent Bazemore - Los Angeles Lakers
Oregon
- Bol Bol - Denver Nuggets
- Chris Boucher - Toronto Raptors
- Dillon Brooks - Memphis Grizzlies
- Troy Brown, Jr. - Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte - Indiana Pacers
- Louis King - Sacramento Kings (two-way)
- Eugene Omoruyi - Dallas Mavericks (two-way)
- Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics
Oregon State
- Drew Eubanks - San Antonio Spurs
- Gary Payton II - Golden State Warriors
Penn State
- Lamar Stevens - Cleveland Cavaliers
Pepperdine
- Kessler Edwards - Brooklyn Nets (two-way)
Pittsburgh
- Steven Adams - Memphis Grizzlies
- Justin Champagnie - Toronto Raptors (two-way)
- Brad Wanamaker - Indiana Pacers
Providence
- David Duke, Jr. - Brooklyn Nets
Purdue
- E'Twaun Moore - Orlando Magic
Purdue - Fort Wayne
- John Konchar - Memphis Grizzlies
Radford
- Javonte Green - Chicago Bulls
Rhode Island
- Jeff Dowtin - Golden State Warriors (two-way)
San Diego State
- Malachi Flynn - Toronto Raptors
- Kawhi Leonard - Los Angeles Clippers
- Jalen McDaniels - Charlotte Hornets
Seton Hall
- Sandro Mamukelashvili - Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)
SMU
- Sterling Brown - Dallas Mavericks
- Shake Milton - Philadelphia 76ers
- Semi Ojeleye - Milwaukee Bucks
South Carolina
- PJ Dozier - Denver Nuggets
South Carolina Upstate
- Torrey Craig - Milwaukee Bucks
St. John's
- Maurice Harkless - Sacramento Kings
St. Joseph's
- DeAndre' Bembry - Brooklyn Nets
St. Mary's
- Malik Fitts - Utah Jazz (two-way)
- Jock Landale - San Antonio Spurs
- Patty Mills - Brooklyn Nets
Stanford
- Brook Lopez - Milwaukee Bucks
- Robin Lopez - Orlando Magic
- KZ Okpala - Miami Heat
- Dwight Powell - Dallas Mavericks
- Ziaire Williams - Memphis Grizzlies
Syracuse
- Carmelo Anthony - Los Angeles Lakers
- Oshae Brissett - Indiana Pacers
- Michael Carter-Williams - Orlando Magic
- Jerami Grant - Detroit Pistons
- Elijah Hughes - Utah Jazz
TCU
- Desmond Bane - Memphis Grizzlies
- RJ Nembhard, Jr. - Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
- Kenrich Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder
Tennessee
- Tobias Harris - Philadelphia 76ers
- Keon Johnson - Los Angeles Clippers
- Yves Pons - Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)
- Josh Richardson - Boston Celtics
- Jaden Springer - Philadelphia 76ers
- Grant Williams - Boston Celtics
Tennessee State
- Robert Covington - Portland Trail Blazers
Texas
- LaMarcus Aldridge - Brooklyn Nets
- Jarrett Allen - Cleveland Cavaliers
- DJ Augustin - Houston Rockets
- Mo Bamba - Orlando Magic
- Avery Bradley - Los Angeles Lakers
- Greg Brown - Portland Trail Blazers
- Kevin Durant - Brooklyn Nets
- Jaxson Hayes - New Orleans Pelicans
- Kai Jones - Charlotte Hornets
- Cory Joseph - Detroit Pistons
- Jericho Sims - New York Knicks (two-way)
- Tristan Thompson - Sacramento Kings
- PJ Tucker - Miami Heat
- Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers
Texas A&M
- Alex Caruso - Chicago Bulls
- Danuel House, Jr. - Houston Rockets
- DeAndre Jordan - Los Angeles Lakers
- Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks
- Robert Williams III - Boston Celtics
Texas Tech
- Jarrett Culver - Memphis Grizzlies
- Jahmi-us Ramsey - Sacramento Kings
UC - Santa Barbara
- JaQuori McLaughlin - Dallas Mavericks (two-way)
- Gabe Vincent - Miami Heat
UCLA
- Kyle Anderson - Memphis Grizzlies
- Trevor Ariza - Los Angeles Lakers
- Lonzo Ball - Chicago Bulls
- Moses Brown - Dallas Mavericks
- Aaron Holiday - Washington Wizards
- Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks
- Zach LaVine - Chicago Bulls
- Kevon Looney - Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Love - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Norman Powell - Toronto Raptors
- Chris Smith - Detroit Pistons (two-way)
- Russell Westbrook - Los Angeles Lakers
UNLV
- Khem Birch - Toronto Raptors
- Derrick Jones, Jr. - Chicago Bulls
- Christian Wood - Houston Rockets
USC
- Dewayne Dedmon - Miami Heat
- DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls
- Taj Gibson - New York Knicks
- Jordan McLaughlin - Minnesota Timberwolves
- De'Anthony Melton - Memphis Grizzlies
- Chimezie Metu - Sacramento Kings
- Evan Mobley - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Onyeka Okongwu - Atlanta Hawks
- Kevin Porter, Jr. - Houston Rockets
- Nikola Vucevic - Chicago Bulls
Utah
- Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards
- Jakob Poeltl - San Antonio Spurs
- Delon Wright - Atlanta Hawks
Utah State
- Sam Merrill - Memphis Grizzlies
- Neemias Queta - Sacramento Kings (two-way)
Vanderbilt
- Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Damian Jones - Sacramento Kings
- Saben Lee - Detroit Pistons
- Aaron Nesmith - Boston Celtics
VCU
- Nah'Shon Hyland - Denver Nuggets
Villanova
- Saddiq Bey - Detroit Pistons
- Mikal Bridges - Phoenix Suns
- Jalen Brunson - Dallas Mavericks
- Donte DiVincenzo - Milwaukee Bucks
- Josh Hart - New Orleans Pelicans
- Kyle Lowry - Miami Heat
- Eric Paschall - Utah Jazz
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Oklahoma City Thunder
Virginia
- Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers
- Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards
- Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets
- Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics (two-way)
- Jay Huff - Los Angeles Lakers (two-way)
- De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks
- Ty Jerome - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Trey Murphy - New Orleans Pelicans
Virginia Tech
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker - New Orleans Pelicans
- Justin Robinson - Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)
Wake Forest
- John Collins - Atlanta Hawks
- James Johnson - Brooklyn Nets
- Chris Paul - Phoenix Suns
- Ish Smith - Charlotte Hornets
Washington
- Markelle Fultz - Orlando Magic
- Justin Holiday - Indiana Pacers
- Jaden McDaniels - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Dejounte Murray - San Antonio Spurs
- Jaylen Nowell - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Terrence Ross - Orlando Magic
- Isaiah Stewart - Detroit Pistons
- Matisse Thybulle - Philadelphia 76ers
Washington State
- CJ Elleby - Portland Trail Blazers
- Klay Thompson - Golden State Warriors
Weber State
- Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers
West Virginia
- Jevon Carter - Brooklyn Nets
- Miles McBride - New York Knicks
Western Kentucky
- Charles Bassey - Philadelphia 76ers
- Mitchell Robinson - New York Knicks
Wichita State
- Landry Shamet - Phoenix Suns
- Fred VanVleet - Toronto Raptors
William & Mary
- Nathan Knight - Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
Wisconsin
- Sam Dekker - Toronto Raptors
- Frank Kaminsky - Phoenix Suns
Wyoming
- Larry Nance, Jr. - Portland Trail Blazers
Xavier
- Naji Marshall - New Orleans Pelicans
Yale
- Miye Oni - Utah Jazz
