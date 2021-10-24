REPORT: Full Breakdown of NCAA DI Representation on 2021-22 NBA Opening Day Rosters

As of Opening Day for the 2021-22 NBA season, 124 Division I schools are represented amongst the 30 rosters. Kentucky once again leads the way with 27 players.

Happy beginning of the basketball season! A year after the NBA kicked off during Christmas week, it feels somewhat odd for the regular season to begin in its usual mid-October slot.

With every NBA team having played at least one game, it's time for my annual breakdown of all 30 rosters and which NCAA Division I teams and conferences are represented on them.

Teams are allowed to have as many as 15 standard contract players plus two two-way players for a maximum of 17. This equals a possible total of 510 roster slots across the 30 NBA teams.

Seven teams, however, only carried 16 on Opening Day (Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, and Utah) meaning that 503 total players were rostered. Of those 503 players, 57 were two-way players (Orlando, Phoenix, and Portland only had one each).

The vast majority of those players are fed to the NBA from one of the 358 Division I NCAA schools: 431 to be exact (or 85.7% of all NBA players on an Opening Day roster).

It’s an interesting annual exercise to examine the NBA Opening Day rosters and populate a list of the various schools and conferences represented in the NBA, tally how many players come from each, and create an exhaustive list of who those players are.

I don’t want you to have to do that work on your own though. This is the internet for crying out loud! You're supposed to be able to say, "Hey I wonder what the answer to this question is" and then find it at a moment's notice. With that idea in mind, I’ve done the labor on your behalf.

Kentucky Leads The Way

As was true last year, Kentucky once again has the most NBA players (27), although has four fewer than last season's 31. Duke holds steady in second place, but also has four fewer NBA players than last year (26 down to 22). The Wildcats and Blue Devils have separated themselves for several years now as the top two schools with current NBA players, and no one else is even close.

Texas jumps from a tie for fourth into third place all by themselves (11 players up to 14). North Carolina, on the other hand, drops from third place (12 players) down to sixth place (11).

Rounding out the top five are Kansas (13 players) and UCLA (12).

Two other schools (Gonzaga and USC) have double-digit player representation in the NBA with 10 each.

Here are some of the nitty-gritty stats in bite-size form:

As of opening day, there are 124 Division I schools represented in the NBA (same as 2020-21).

As of opening day, there are 23 Division I conferences represented in the NBA (same as 2020-21).

As of opening day, there are 431 NBA players who come from an NCAA Division I school (up from 423 in 2020-21).

The ACC barely edges out the SEC as the conference with the most current NBA players, 79-77.

Four conferences have at least one NBA player from each member school - Big East, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC.

14 of the 15 ACC schools are represented. Clemson is the lone program without a player currently in the NBA.

10 of the 11 Big East schools are represented. Seton Hall is the lone program without a player currently in the NBA.

12 of the 14 Big Ten schools are represented. Northwestern and Rutgers are the programs without a player currently in the NBA.

Below, you will find several lists:

First is a list of all 124 schools with NBA representation ordered by most players in the League (in instances of ties, schools will be listed alphabetically).

Second is a list of representation by conference.

Third, and finally, is a list of all 124 schools represented in the NBA, ordered alphabetically, along with the name of the players that school has in the NBA and what team they play for.

Keep in mind, these lists include both full-time NBA players and two-way contract players. I've noted which players are on two-way contracts.

*Data taken from team rosters on NBA.com as of the tip of the first NBA game of the season.

Schools Ordered by Number of Players

School Number of Players Kentucky 27 Duke 22 Texas 14 Kansas 13 UCLA 12 North Carolina 11 Gonzaga 10 USC 10 Michigan 9 Michigan State 9 Arizona 8 Oregon 8 Villanova 8 Virginia 8 Washington 8 Florida 7 Florida State 7 Louisville 7 Indiana 6 Iowa State 6 LSU 6 Maryland 6 Tennessee 6 Alabama 5 Arkansas 5 Baylor 5 Connecticut 5 Ohio State 5 Stanford 5 Syracuse 5 Texas A&M 5 Auburn 4 Colorado 4 Georgetown 4 Georgia Tech 4 Marquette 4 Memphis 4 Oklahoma 4 Vanderbilt 4 Wake Forest 4 Arizona State 3 Georgia 3 Houston 3 Iowa 3 Nevada 3 Pittsburgh 3 San Diego State 3 SMU 3 St. Mary's 3 TCU 3 UNLV 3 Utah 3 Butler 2 DePaul 2 Fresno State 2 Kansas State 2 Miami 2 Missouri 2 Murray State 2 Nebraska 2 North Carolina State 2 Oklahoma State 2 Oregon State 2 Texas Tech 2 UC - Santa Barbara 2 Utah State 2 Virginia Tech 2 Washington State 2 West Virginia 2 Western Kentucky 2 Wichita State 2 Belmont 1 Boise State 1 Boston College 1 Bowling Green 1 Bucknell 1 Cal Poly 1 California 1 Central Florida 1 Charleston 1 Creighton 1 Davidson 1 Dayton 1 George Washington 1 Illinois 1 IUPUI 1 Lehigh 1 Lipscomb 1 Louisiana Tech 1 Louisiana 1 Loyola (Maryland) 1 Marshall 1 Minnesota 1 Mississippi 1 Mississippi State 1 Missouri State 1 Montana State 1 New Mexico 1 New Mexico State 1 North Carolina - Wilmington 1 Notre Dame 1 Oakland 1 Ohio 1 Old Dominion 1 Penn State 1 Peppderdine 1 Providence 1 Purdue 1 Purdue - Fort Wayne 1 Radford 1 Rhode Island 1 Seton Hall 1 South Carolina 1 South Carolina Upstate 1 St. John's 1 St. Joseph's 1 Tennessee State 1 VCU 1 Weber State 1 William & Mary 1 Wisconsin 1 Wyoming 1 Xavier 1 Yale 1

Representation by Conference

Every NBA DI Player Listed Alphabetically by School

Alabama

JaMychal Green - Denver Nuggets

Herbert Jones - New Orleans Pelicans

Kira Lewis, Jr. - New Orleans Pelicans

Joshua Primo - San Antonio Spurs

Collin Sexton - Cleveland Cavaliers

Arizona

DeAndre Ayton - Phoenix Suns

Aaron Gordon - Denver Nuggets

Josh Green - Dallas Mavericks

Solomon Hill - Atlanta Hawks

Andre Iguodala - Golden State Warriors

Lauri Markkanen - Cleveland Cavaliers

TJ McConnell - Indiana Pacers

Zeke Nnaji - Denver Nuggets

Arizona State

Josh Christopher - Houston Rockets

Luguentz Dort - Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden - Brooklyn Nets

Arkansas

Patrick Beverley - Minnesota Timberwolves

Daniel Gafford - Washington Wizards

Isaiah Joe - Philadelphia 76ers

Moses Moody - Golden State Warriors

Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks

Auburn

Sharife Cooper - Atlanta Hawks (Two-way)

Chuma Okeke - Orlando Magic

Isaac Okoro - Cleveland Cavaliers

JT Thor - Charlotte Hornets

Baylor

Jared Butler - Utah Jazz

Davion Mitchell - Sacramento Kings

Royce O'Neale - Utah Jazz

Taurean Prince - Minnesota Timberwolves

Ish Wainright - Phoenix Suns

Belmont

Dylan Windler - Cleveland Cavaliers

Boise State

Chandler Hutchison - Chicago Bulls (Two-way)

Boston College

Reggie Jackson - Los Angeles

Bowling Green

Richaun Holmes - Sacramento Kings

Bucknell

Mike Muscala - Oklahoma City Thunder

Butler

Gordon Hayward - Charlotte Hornets

Kelan Martin - Indiana Pacers

Cal Poly

David Nwaba - Houston Rockets

California

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

Central Florida

Tacko Fall - Boston Celtics (two-way)

Charleston

Grant Riller - Philadelphia 76ers (two-way)

Colorado

Alec Burks - New York Knicks

Spencer Dinwiddie - Washington Wizards

Derrick White - San Antonio Spurs

McKinley Wright - Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)

Connecticut

James Bouknight - Charlotte Hornets

Andre Drummond - Philadelphia 76ers

Rudy Gay - Utah Jazz

Jeremy Lamb - Indiana Pacers

Kemba Walker - New York Knicks

Creighton

Doug McDermott - San Antonio Spurs

Davidson

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Dayton

Obi Toppin - New York Knicks

DePaul

Paul Reed - Philadelphia 76ers

Max Strus - Miami Heat

Duke

Grayson Allen - Milwaukee Bucks

Marvin Bagley III - Sacramento Kings

RJ Barrett - New York Knicks

Vernon Carey, Jr. - Charlotte Hornets

Wendell Carter, Jr. - Orlando Magic

Seth Curry - Philadelphia 76ers

Rodney Hood - Milwaukee Bucks

Brandon Ingram - New Orleans Pelicans

Kyrie Irving - Brooklyn Nets

Frank Jackson - Detroit Pistons

Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks

Tre Jones - San Antonio Spurs

Tyus Jones - Memphis Grizzlies

Luke Kennard - Los Angeles Clippers

Jabari Parker - Boston Celtics

Mason Plumlee - Charlotte Hornets

Cam Reddish - Atlanta Hawks

Austin Rivers - Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Gary Trent, Jr. - Toronto Raptors

Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans

Justise Winslow - Los Angeles Clippers

Florida

Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards

Chris Chiozza - Golden State Warriors (two-way)

Dorian Finney-Smith - Dallas Mavericks

Udonis Haslem - Miami Heat

Al Horford - Boston Celtics

Scottie Lewis - Charlotte Hornets (two-way)

Tre Mann - Oklahoma City Thunder

Florida State

Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors

Malik Beasley - Minnesota Timberwolves

Trent Forrest - Utah Jazz (two-way)

Jonathan Isaac - Orlando Magic

Terance Mann - Los Angeles Clippers

Devin Vassell - San Antonio Spurs

Patrick Williams - Chicago Bulls

Fresno State

Paul George - Los Angeles Clippers

Paul Watson, Jr. - Oklahoma City Thunder

George Washington

Yuta Watanabe - Toronto Raptors

Georgetown

Jeff Green - Denver Nuggets

Jamorko Pickett - Detroit Pistons (two-way)

Otto Porter, Jr. - Golden State Warriors

Omer Yurtseven - Miami Heat

Georgia

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Washington Wizards

Nicolas Claxton - Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Georgia Tech

Jose Alvarado - New Orleans Pelicans

Derrick Favors - Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Okogie - Minnesota Timberwolves

Thaddeus Young - San Antonio Spurs

Gonzaga

Joel Ayayi - Washington Wizards (two-way)

Brandon Clarke - Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Collins - San Antonio Spurs

Rui Hachimura - Washington Wizards

Corey Kispert - Washington Wizards

Kelly Olynyk - Detroit Pistons

Kevin Pangos - Cleveland Cavaliers

Domantas Sabonis - Indiana Pacers

Jalen Suggs - Orlando Magic

Killian Tillie - Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)

Houston

Armoni Brooks - Houston Rockets

Quentin Grimes - New York Knicks

DeJon Jarreau - Indiana Pacers (two-way)

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - Chicago Bulls

Indiana

OG Anunoby - Toronto Raptors

Thomas Bryant - Washington Wizards

Eric Gordon - Houston Rockets

Romeo Langford - Boston Celtics

Victor Oladipo - Miami Heat

Cody Zeller - Portland Trail Blazers

Iowa

Tyler Cook - Chicago Bulls (two-way)

Luka Garza - Detroit Pistons

Joe Wieskamp - San Antonio Spurs (two-way)

Iowa State

Tyrese Haliburton - Sacramento Kings

Talen Horton-Tucker - Los Angeles Lakers

Monte Morris - Denver Nuggets

Abdel Nader - Phoenix Suns

Georges Niang - Utah Jazz

Matt Thomas - Chicago Bulls

IUPUI

George Hill - Milwaukee Bucks

Kansas

Udoka Azubuike - Utah Jazz

Devon Dotson - Chicago Bulls

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Marcus Garrett - Miami Heat (two-way)

Devonte' Graham - New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Jackson - Detroit Pistons

Ben McLemore - Portland Trail Blazers

Markieff Morris - Miami Heat

Marcus Morris, Sr. - Los Angeles Clippers

Svi Mykhailiuk - Toronto Raptors

Kelly Oubre, Jr. - Charlotte Hornets

Wayne Selden - New York Knicks

Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors

Kansas State

Rodney McGruder - Detroit Pistons

Dean Wade - Cleveland Cavaliers

Kentucky

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

Eric Bledsoe - Los Angeles Clippers

Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns

Brandon Boston - Los Angeles Clippers

Willie Cauley-Stein - Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers

Hamidou Diallo - Detroit Pistons

De'Aaron Fox - Sacramento Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Tyler Herro - Miami Heat

Isaiah Jackson - Indiana Pacers

Keldon Johnson - San Antonio Spurs

Enes Kanter - Boston Celtics

Kevin Knox II - New York Knicks

Trey Lyles - Detroit Pistons

Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers

Malik Monk - Los Angeles Lakers

Jamal Murray - Denver Nuggets

Nerlens Noel - New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley - New York Knicks

Julius Randle - New York Knicks

Nick Richards - Charlotte Hornets

Rajon Rondo - Los Angeles Lakers

Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves

Jarred Vanderbilt - Minnesota Timberwolves

John Wall - Houston Rockets

PJ Washington - Charlotte Hornets

Lehigh

CJ McCollum - Portland Trail Blazers

Lipscomb

Garrison Mathews - Houston Rockets (two-way)

Louisiana

Elfrid Payton - New York Knicks

Louisiana Tech

Paul Millsap - Brooklyn Nets

Louisville

Gorgui Dieng - Atlanta Hawks

Montrezl Harrell - Washington Wizards

David Johnson - Toronto Raptors (two-way)

Damion Lee - Golden State Warriors

Donovan Mitchell - Utah Jazz

Jordan Nwora - Milwaukee Bucks

Terry Rozier - Charlotte Hornets

Loyola-Maryland

Santi Aldama - Memphis Grizzlies

LSU

Skylar Mays - Atlanta Hawks (two-way)

Naz Reid - Minnesota Timberwolves

Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers

Garrett Temple - New Orleans Pelicans

Cameron Thomas - Brooklyn Nets

Trendon Watford - Portland Trail Blazers (two-way)

Marquette

Jimmy Butler - Miami Heat

Jae Crowder - Phoenix Suns

Markus Howard - Denver Nuggets (two-way)

Juan Toscano-Anderson - Golden State Warriors

Marshall

Hassan Whiteside - Utah Jazz

Maryland

Bruno Fernando - Boston Celtics

Kevin Huerter - Atlanta Hawks

Jake Layman - Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Len - Sacramento Kings

Jalen Smith - Phoenix Suns

Aaron Wiggins - Oklahoma City Thunder (two-way)

Memphis

Precious Achiuwa - Toronto Raptors

Will Barton - Denver Nuggets

Derrick Rose - New York Knicks

James Wiseman - Golden State Warriors

Miami

Bruce Brown - Brooklyn Nets

Lonnie Walker IV - San Antonio Spurs

Michigan

Ignas Brazdeikis - New York Knicks

Trey Burke - Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway, Jr. - Dallas Mavericks

Caris LeVert - Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Livers - Detroit Pistons

Jordan Poole - Golden State Warriors

Duncan Robinson - Miami Heat

Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner - Orlando Magic

Michigan State

Miles Bridges - Charlotte Hornets

Bryn Forbes - San Antonio Spurs

Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors

Gary Harris - Orlando Magic

Aaron Henry - Philadelphia 76ers (two-way)

Jaren Jackson, Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies

Xavier Tillman - Memphis Grizzlies

Denzel Valentine - Clevleand Cavaliers

Cassisus Winston - Washington Wizards (two-way)

Minnesota

Amir Coffey - Los Angeles Clippers

Mississippi

Terence Davis - Sacramento Kings

Mississippi State

Robert Woodard II - Sacramento Kings

Missouri

Jordan Clarkson - Utah Jazz

Michael Porter, Jr. - Denver Nuggets

Missouri State

Alize Johnson - Chicago Bulls

Montana State

Keljin Blevins - Portland Trail Blazers (two-way)

Murray State

Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies

Cameron Payne - Phoenix Suns

Nebraska

Delano Banton - Toronto Raptors

Isaiah Roby - Oklahoma City Thunder

Nevada

Caleb Martin - Charlotte Hornets (two-way)

Cody Martin - Charlotte Hornets

JaVale McGee - Phoenix Suns

New Mexico

Tony Snell - Portland Trail Blazers

New Mexico State

Pascal Siakam - Toronto Raptors

North Carolina

Cole Anthony - Orlando Magic

Harrison Barnes - Sacramento Kings

Tony Bradley - Chicago Bulls

Reggie Bullock - Dallas Mavericks

Ed Davis - Cleveland Cavaliers

Wayne Ellington - Los Angeles Lakers

Danny Green - Philadelphia 76ers

Cameron Johnson - Phoenix Suns

Nassir Little - Portland Trail Blazers

Day'Ron Sharpe - Brooklyn Nets

Coby White - Chicago Bulls

North Carolina - Wilmington

Devontae Cacok - San Antonio Spurs (two-way)

North Carolina State

Dennis Smith, Jr. - Portland Trail Blazers

TJ Warren - Indiana Pacers

Notre Dame

Pat Connaughton - Milwaukee Bucks

Oakland

Kendrick Nunn - Los Angeles Lakers

Ohio

Jason Preston

Ohio State

Keita Bates-Diop - San Antonio Spurs

Mike Conley - Utah Jazz

D'Angelo Russell - Minnesota Timberwolves

Jae'Sean Tate - Houston Rockets

Duane Washington - Indiana Pacers (two-way)

Oklahoma

Blake Griffin - Brooklyn Nets

Buddy Hield - Sacramento Kings

Austin Reaves - Los Angeles Lakers

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma State

Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons

Marcus Smart - Boston Celtics

Old Dominion

Kent Bazemore - Los Angeles Lakers

Oregon

Bol Bol - Denver Nuggets

Chris Boucher - Toronto Raptors

Dillon Brooks - Memphis Grizzlies

Troy Brown, Jr. - Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte - Indiana Pacers

Louis King - Sacramento Kings (two-way)

Eugene Omoruyi - Dallas Mavericks (two-way)

Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics

Oregon State

Drew Eubanks - San Antonio Spurs

Gary Payton II - Golden State Warriors

Penn State

Lamar Stevens - Cleveland Cavaliers

Pepperdine

Kessler Edwards - Brooklyn Nets (two-way)

Pittsburgh

Steven Adams - Memphis Grizzlies

Justin Champagnie - Toronto Raptors (two-way)

Brad Wanamaker - Indiana Pacers

Providence

David Duke, Jr. - Brooklyn Nets

Purdue

E'Twaun Moore - Orlando Magic

Purdue - Fort Wayne

John Konchar - Memphis Grizzlies

Radford

Javonte Green - Chicago Bulls

Rhode Island

Jeff Dowtin - Golden State Warriors (two-way)

San Diego State

Malachi Flynn - Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard - Los Angeles Clippers

Jalen McDaniels - Charlotte Hornets

Seton Hall

Sandro Mamukelashvili - Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)

SMU

Sterling Brown - Dallas Mavericks

Shake Milton - Philadelphia 76ers

Semi Ojeleye - Milwaukee Bucks

South Carolina

PJ Dozier - Denver Nuggets

South Carolina Upstate

Torrey Craig - Milwaukee Bucks

St. John's

Maurice Harkless - Sacramento Kings

St. Joseph's

DeAndre' Bembry - Brooklyn Nets

St. Mary's

Malik Fitts - Utah Jazz (two-way)

Jock Landale - San Antonio Spurs

Patty Mills - Brooklyn Nets

Stanford

Brook Lopez - Milwaukee Bucks

Robin Lopez - Orlando Magic

KZ Okpala - Miami Heat

Dwight Powell - Dallas Mavericks

Ziaire Williams - Memphis Grizzlies

Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony - Los Angeles Lakers

Oshae Brissett - Indiana Pacers

Michael Carter-Williams - Orlando Magic

Jerami Grant - Detroit Pistons

Elijah Hughes - Utah Jazz

TCU

Desmond Bane - Memphis Grizzlies

RJ Nembhard, Jr. - Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)

Kenrich Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder

Tennessee

Tobias Harris - Philadelphia 76ers

Keon Johnson - Los Angeles Clippers

Yves Pons - Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)

Josh Richardson - Boston Celtics

Jaden Springer - Philadelphia 76ers

Grant Williams - Boston Celtics

Tennessee State

Robert Covington - Portland Trail Blazers

Texas

LaMarcus Aldridge - Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen - Cleveland Cavaliers

DJ Augustin - Houston Rockets

Mo Bamba - Orlando Magic

Avery Bradley - Los Angeles Lakers

Greg Brown - Portland Trail Blazers

Kevin Durant - Brooklyn Nets

Jaxson Hayes - New Orleans Pelicans

Kai Jones - Charlotte Hornets

Cory Joseph - Detroit Pistons

Jericho Sims - New York Knicks (two-way)

Tristan Thompson - Sacramento Kings

PJ Tucker - Miami Heat

Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers

Texas A&M

Alex Caruso - Chicago Bulls

Danuel House, Jr. - Houston Rockets

DeAndre Jordan - Los Angeles Lakers

Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks

Robert Williams III - Boston Celtics

Texas Tech

Jarrett Culver - Memphis Grizzlies

Jahmi-us Ramsey - Sacramento Kings

UC - Santa Barbara

JaQuori McLaughlin - Dallas Mavericks (two-way)

Gabe Vincent - Miami Heat

UCLA

Kyle Anderson - Memphis Grizzlies

Trevor Ariza - Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo Ball - Chicago Bulls

Moses Brown - Dallas Mavericks

Aaron Holiday - Washington Wizards

Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks

Zach LaVine - Chicago Bulls

Kevon Looney - Golden State Warriors

Kevin Love - Cleveland Cavaliers

Norman Powell - Toronto Raptors

Chris Smith - Detroit Pistons (two-way)

Russell Westbrook - Los Angeles Lakers

UNLV

Khem Birch - Toronto Raptors

Derrick Jones, Jr. - Chicago Bulls

Christian Wood - Houston Rockets

USC

Dewayne Dedmon - Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson - New York Knicks

Jordan McLaughlin - Minnesota Timberwolves

De'Anthony Melton - Memphis Grizzlies

Chimezie Metu - Sacramento Kings

Evan Mobley - Cleveland Cavaliers

Onyeka Okongwu - Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Porter, Jr. - Houston Rockets

Nikola Vucevic - Chicago Bulls

Utah

Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards

Jakob Poeltl - San Antonio Spurs

Delon Wright - Atlanta Hawks

Utah State

Sam Merrill - Memphis Grizzlies

Neemias Queta - Sacramento Kings (two-way)

Vanderbilt

Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers

Damian Jones - Sacramento Kings

Saben Lee - Detroit Pistons

Aaron Nesmith - Boston Celtics

VCU

Nah'Shon Hyland - Denver Nuggets

Villanova

Saddiq Bey - Detroit Pistons

Mikal Bridges - Phoenix Suns

Jalen Brunson - Dallas Mavericks

Donte DiVincenzo - Milwaukee Bucks

Josh Hart - New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Lowry - Miami Heat

Eric Paschall - Utah Jazz

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Oklahoma City Thunder

Virginia

Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers

Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards

Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets

Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics (two-way)

Jay Huff - Los Angeles Lakers (two-way)

De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

Ty Jerome - Oklahoma City Thunder

Trey Murphy - New Orleans Pelicans

Virginia Tech

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - New Orleans Pelicans

Justin Robinson - Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)

Wake Forest

John Collins - Atlanta Hawks

James Johnson - Brooklyn Nets

Chris Paul - Phoenix Suns

Ish Smith - Charlotte Hornets

Washington

Markelle Fultz - Orlando Magic

Justin Holiday - Indiana Pacers

Jaden McDaniels - Minnesota Timberwolves

Dejounte Murray - San Antonio Spurs

Jaylen Nowell - Minnesota Timberwolves

Terrence Ross - Orlando Magic

Isaiah Stewart - Detroit Pistons

Matisse Thybulle - Philadelphia 76ers

Washington State

CJ Elleby - Portland Trail Blazers

Klay Thompson - Golden State Warriors

Weber State

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers

West Virginia

Jevon Carter - Brooklyn Nets

Miles McBride - New York Knicks

Western Kentucky

Charles Bassey - Philadelphia 76ers

Mitchell Robinson - New York Knicks

Wichita State

Landry Shamet - Phoenix Suns

Fred VanVleet - Toronto Raptors

William & Mary

Nathan Knight - Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)

Wisconsin

Sam Dekker - Toronto Raptors

Frank Kaminsky - Phoenix Suns

Wyoming

Larry Nance, Jr. - Portland Trail Blazers

Xavier

Naji Marshall - New Orleans Pelicans

Yale

Miye Oni - Utah Jazz

