NCAA Allows Athletes Opportunity to Wear Patches for Social Justice

Quierra Luck

The reality of sports returning happened with the ACC announcing an 11-game schedule included by ten games within the division and one non-conference game; it gave fans hope that even if the season is restricted, there is still a season. 

With that hope comes the NCAA acknowledging the platform students have now concerning speaking openly about ending racism and fighting for equality. It's something they can't ignore. 

The NCAA announced Thursday that patches could be displayed on the front of jerseys, sleeve, or placed on the back where their name is traditionally placed. The patch or name replacement, which most sports already allow, as authorized by the school or conference, maybe a commemorative/memorial patch (names, mascots, nicknames, logos, and marks) intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.

The NCAA is seemingly following the WNBA and NBA path, who have been incredibly vocal in expressing their opinions concerning the state of America. From athletes like UNC football commit, Power Echols, and Carolina Basketball's Garrison Brooks, have been using their platform for voting information, marches and providing allies the tools to align themselves in the fight against racism.

This is an incredibly powerful move by the NCAA. While some may see it as passive, given that student-athletes aren't compensated for their work, it's something. This moment, powered by the backing of their programs, allows these young adults to feel more significant than just a pawn in college; they're given an identity in a sense and allowed to showcase what matters to them, people who look like them, and for non-POC, allyship.

