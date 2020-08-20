NCAA Release Statement in Preparation for 2020-21 Basketball Season

The thought of college basketball being canceled will probably cave in the universe but it seems the NCAA is getting ahead of the issue and learning from fall athletics how to approach the sport safely and within government mandates.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt, released a statement stating that by mid-September, the NCAA should have a plan on approach with the upcoming winter sports. Whether that's starting on time or delaying the season, September will be the first milestone of many decisions going forward.

As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season, we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season. We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date.

In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season. By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.

We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships. While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience.

North Carolina has currently suspended all athletics actives until 5 pm Thursday. No word on what that included and the progress being made.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!