Documentary to be Produced on Former Tar Heel and Actor Neil Fingleton

Among the top 25 tallest men in the world, Neil Fingleton, was a former Tar Heel who only played one game but made his presence known with more than just his height.

Former players recant Fingleton as one of their favorite teammates during his short stint in Chapel Hill.

Originally from England, Fingleton arrived in North Carolina in 2000; former head coach Matt Doherty offered him a scholarship. During his time at UNC, Fingleton only played one game due to undergoing back surgery that resulted in a medical redshirt. He then transferred to Holy Cross in 2002 and graduated in 2004.

After pursuing a professional basketball career, Fingleton pursued an acting career where he was featured in numerous films and tv shows. Still, his most iconic role is being highlighted in HBO's hit tv-show (with a horrible final season) 'Game of Thrones' as Mag the Mighty.

Paul Stainthrope is now hoping to bring Fingleton's story to life. After passing in 2017 due to heart failure, Stainthrope is producing a documentary depicting the life of the 'Big Smooth.'

Details surrounding the film below,

Neil Fingleton was a Durham man whose ambitions and dreams were big. He lived in Gilesgate, then at the age of 16 moved to America to be educated and pursue a career in basketball. He spent the next decade playing high school, college, ABA and professional basketball.

Neil then found an agent which introduced him to the world of acting. He had ‘one to one’ training from the actor, Warwick Davis and this launched his second career choice. Neil went on to star in numerous films and TV programmes. However, the role that most people remember Neil for is the character, ‘Mag The Mighty’ in the TV hit, Game of Thrones.

From basketball star to world record actor, Big Smooth is a documentary telling the story of Neil Fingleton. The story of a politely spoken and gracious man who just happened to be a bit taller than most of us. We want everyone who watches this film to play to their strengths and question their own dreams. Neil's life story inspires us all to strive to reach our own potential.

The documentary will be not-for-profit and with the full support of Neil Fingleton's family, we will speak to family, friends and colleagues. The project will be interlaced with photographs and videos that have been taken throughout the years.

The crowdfund is hoping to raise $11k in American dollars. To contribute, please donate here!

For more on the North Carolina Tar Heels, You can follow us by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck