New York Liberty Sign Former Tar Heel Paris Kea

New York, New York - WNBA team, New York Liberty, have announced the signing of former Tar Heel, Paris Kea.

Kea comes in as rookie guard Sabrina Ionescu suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. Ionescu left Friday's game after she stepped on the foot of Atlanta Dream's Betnijah Laney. While surgery is not required, Liberty are expecting the NCAA All-Time leader in career triple doubles to be out for months to heal.

Kea comes in immediately eligible to join the Liberty for practices after completing the WNBA's league COVID-19 safety requirements.

The North Carolina guard is one of Carolina's most decorated basketball players. After transferring to UNC from Vanderbilt her freshman year, Kea is Carolina’s second all-time career scoring average leader with 18.0 points per game, the fourth UNC player to score 1,000 points in first two seasons and one of 11 UNC players to earn multiple first team All-ACC honors. The Liberty signed an all-star.

Kea was drafted 25th overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by Indiana. She appeared in 11 games averaging 2.6 points, .5 assists and .5 rebounds.

New York Liberty are currently winless in Florida as they prepare to play newly activated Odyssey Sims and the Minnesota Link (3-1) Wednesday at 7 pm ET.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!