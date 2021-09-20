Player Profile: Justin McKoy

On April 13, 2021 former Virginia Cavaliers forward, Justin McKoy transferred to the North Carolina Tar Heels. This will truly be a homecoming for the Cary, NC native and Panther Creek High School alum as he gets to live out his dream as a Tar Heel.

Due to the NCAA's new one-time transfer rule, McKoy is eligible to play for the upcoming 2021-22 season. "Part of it is the traditions that Carolina has, being successful, being a top program in the country, they contest for a national championship every year." McKoy said when asked what convinced him to transfer to UNC.

Being closer to family was also a deciding factor for McKoy. "I think my dad would be really proud. My screen saver is actually my mom and my dad when he was wearing a UNC hat. And it's just a reminder that he would be proud of me, and I always keep that with me. My phone is something I look at every day as a reminder." McKoy's dad, Alfonzo McKoy passed away when McKoy was one year old.

Expect to see the McKoy's mom, brother, and sister at just about every home UNC game since the travel time from Cary to the Dean Dome is less than 40 minutes on a good day.

What McKoy brings to the team

McKoy brings energy! That has been the buzz around the team so far this summer. Even though his Virginia stats don't stand out there's enough within his stats to confirm the effort and energy. Out of the 19 games McKoy played last year eight of those games he recorded at least 5 rebs. In three games he had at least one steal and five games with at least two free-throw attempts.

McKoy will play some small forward, some power forward, and maybe some center. One thing is for sure, McKoy came to UNC to compete and win games. He will do that just do that in front of his Carolina family.