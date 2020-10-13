Podcast: David Noel Talks Bubble Sites, Class of 2021 and UNC Leadership

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 1 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. We are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the fan.

They will bring you their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, and specifically, North Carolina.

Welcome to the new season!

David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featured guests. This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming basketball season.

So, sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard!

Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

Check out the podcast here!

