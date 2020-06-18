AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Exclusive: Rashad McCants, "I Blindsided My Teammates"

Quierra Luck

Liar. Cheater. Manipulator. Loser. Selfish. Waste of talent. Hothead. Unpredictable.

What name hasn't former Tar Heel Rashad McCants been called? Speaking with him, you can see the wear of the past 15 years in his body language and the sincerity in his voice is evident; indications in previous years that told you where his head was and whether or not to approach him. It takes a lot for someone like McCants, who is boasted as prideful and selfish, to admit to the wrongdoings of his past mistakes and take responsibility for previous actions; not locking-in during the 2005 championship run and not being the team player he could've been are just a few of the examples he listed.

In 2014, McCants made crucial and damning allegations against North Carolina. McCants came forth with his 'truth' regarding his education at the university and 'paper classes.' He stated numerous times that tutors did his homework, taking "paper classes," and concluded that Head Coach Roy Williams knew all about it,

"The question is, what are we talking about, honestly. I mean I have a check being written to me from the University of North Carolina for over $10 million due to the exploitation of me as a player and the lack of education that I received," McCants revealed, "The NCAA has a check for me for over $300 million to help me facilitate these sports education programs across the country. These are things that are in the works."

The university denied these allegations and directed McCants to speak with Kenneth Wainstein regarding his education at UNC.

In those six years, McCants said there were no words to describe his isolation - lonely doesn't even suffice the description, but it was during that time he to recognize the actions that caused pain for those he looked up to the most, his teammates. In this exclusive conversation, McCants opens up about his choices in the past, the teammates he blindsided, the forgiveness he's seeking, and, most importantly, the letter he left for the program during the 2020 ACC Tournament.

The North Carolina native is specific about is differentiating an apology and forgiveness. McCants doesn't apologize for what he did, but he acknowledges that leading with his feelings and a heart of revenge wasn't the way to succeed in defeating something bigger than North Carolina. For him, It wasn't about derailing UNC but advocating for student-athletes to have the support they're seeking now - a safe place to be themselves, programs held accountably, and coaches pushing for more than a banner. He realizes that in his anger, the message got lost, and with that recognition, he's asking for forgiveness.

Understandably, the anger with McCants is warranted from every former teammate, player, missed recruiting opportunity, lifelong fan, and most importantly, Roy Williams, but maybe your stance will change, a little, after this video.

Being a fan again will probably take some time, and it should (if ever), the betrayal doesn't erase overnight but maybe seeing that #32 in the rafters will hurt a little less.

Full Interview:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Approves Football Summer and Preseason Model

The Division I Council approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Approves Summer Athletics for Men's and Women's Basketball

Wednesday, the Division I Council of the NCAA met virtually and approved summer activities for men's and women's basketball.

Quierra Luck

Podcast: David Noel and Jawad Williams Share Experiences in Being Black in America

David Noel III and Jawad Williams discuss their take on protests, education and being black in America.

Quierra Luck

Jawad Williams on Becoming a Children's Book Author

In an exclusive interview, Jawad Williams discuss venturing into the world of authorship through penning the worldly adventures of his kids.

Quierra Luck

VINSANITY: ACCN to Celebrate Vince Carter's Basketball Career and Retirement

The ACC Network will celebrate Carter's basketball career and retirement with a five-game marathon, June 20th.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Points Per Game

A look back at points per game averages for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

Tar Heels Dominate the NBA Top 100 Career Scoring List

A tweet about Vince Carter inspired a deep dive into the NBA's Top 100 Career Scoring List

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Former Tar Heel Danny Green Proposes to Girlfriend, Bali Bashen

Former Tar Heel and current LA Laker, Danny Green, proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Bali Bashen, Sunday afternoon

Quierra Luck

WNBA Announces Plan to Tip-Off for 2020 Season

The Women's National Basketball Association has announced their plan of return for the 2020 season.

Quierra Luck

Five-Star PG Kayla McPherson Lists UNC in Top 5

With three five-star verbal commits, can second-year head coach Courtney Banghart bring it home with Kayla McPherson?

Quierra Luck