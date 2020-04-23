Roy Williams on Retirement, 'As Long as I Feel Good & Not Screwing Up, I Enjoy What I Do'

December of 2018, UNC offered basketball head coach Roy Williams, an eight-year contract extension. As expected, he accepted.

Two years in, has his feelings changed?

In a recent interview, Williams reaffirmed something fans and his staff knew, his love for the game. Williams stated that he has no plans to retire anytime soon as long as he is in good health and not screwing up, something he says consistently when asked about retirement.

"With me, it's the easy deal. It's just as long as I feel good health-wise and as long as I feel like I'm not screwing it up. If I don't do that and I feel good physically, mentally, then I enjoy doing it. I enjoy going to practice. I enjoy the locker room. I enjoy the bus rides. I enjoy the trips. I enjoy the kids. It's something I've always really enjoyed doing is trying to get a bunch of people who have a common goal and to make sacrifices for a common goal and work together for the unit. And I've always had a saying, I wish it were more eloquent, but it's not. It's, "The teams that win; their teams get the awards and rewards." And like I say, I wish I could think of something a heck of a lot more eloquent to say the same thing, but I'm a country boy, so that's about all I got.

For me, it is really funny. It's something that I enjoy doing. And just as I said, right now I'm trying to figure out what I can do to help the program, and that's what I'm going to do when I wake up the first thing next Thursday and the Wednesday after that and Tuesday after that. It's my focus; there's no question. I enjoy my family. There's no doubt. I have four grandchildren and my wife. That part is just phenomenal and being able to FaceTime and do the things that we're doing with the kids now. And yes, every now and then, I like to get out of the golf course and tee it up with my buddies and see if I can take home some of their money. But the biggest thing for me is just my basketball program. That's what I think about all the time."

Williams is currently the fifth oldest coach in the ACC at 69; Jim Boeheim, Mike Krzyzewski, Leonard Hamilton, and Jim Larrañaga are older. Williams retiring is something fans will have to start thinking about; names such as Jerry Stackhouse, Wes Miller, Kenny Smith, and Hubert Davis have all been names spoken amongst circles as a replacement.

The only thing fans can do is take it one season at a time.

