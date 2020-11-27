Freshman guard RJ Davis got the call to start his first college game in UNC’s 79-60 win over College of Charleston, alongside fellow freshman Caleb Love. It was the first time two freshmen started a season opener for UNC since 2006 and the first time the Tar Heels started two freshman guards in any game since 2007.

“It was great just to finally get my first game out of the way,” Davis said. “it felt great going out with my teammates. I haven’t played basketball in a real full game since February. For us to get this win today was great.”

Throughout the early week, coach Roy Williams said he hadn’t decided on a starting lineup, so it was a surprise when Davis got the call.

“I actually found out a little bit before the game,” he said. “We all didn’t know the starting lineup coming up to the game—maybe like 20 minutes into warmups (we found out).”

Davis played point guard throughout much of high school, but he got the start at shooting guard. Coach Williams said Love and Davis would be on the floor together a lot this season.

“I’m taking it all in,” Davis said. “I’ve got to learn the one and two. It’s a lot, a big adjustment—high school to college, change of speed. The pace of the game is a lot quicker. I’ve got to get better on defense, just talk. Overall, that will help us as a team, moving forward, talking, playing harder.”

Davis does has some experience at two-guard.

“I played in AAU, a little bit on the ball and off the ball,” he said. “Obviously, with me and Caleb both being point guards, we complement each other well with him at the one and me at the two and vice versa. It’s not really new to me. The game of basketball—it’s positionless. I just go out there and do what coach Williams asks me to do and play my hardest.”