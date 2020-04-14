On this Date, Coach Roy Williams was Hired as the New Basketball Coach for UNC

In 17 years, UNC has seen,

3 National titles (1st in D-I)

5 Final Fours (T-1st in D-I)

45 NCAA Tournament wins (T-1st in D-I)

9 ACC Regular Season titles (1st in ACC)

4 National title game (1st in D-I)

All under Coach Roy Williams.

Joining Carolina in 2003, Williams has rebuilt, withstood, and championed for Carolina Blue. Battling an academic scandal, loss of top players, and a season of injuries, Williams' dedication and commitment to the university shouldn't come into question.

This was a tough season for everyone involved; I don't think there's a fan alive who hasn't grown a few gray hairs. But Williams took it rougher than most of us; arguably the worst season he's ever coached, one can only imagine the stress of not only dealing with a losing season but facing it head-on in public. But this season doesn't define the 17 years in Dean Dome under Williams' leadership. Often after a press conference, Williams would often quote Dean Smith stating,

"You need to have a losing season every seven or so years at UNC to appreciate the good ones."

He said he may not agree with it and hates losing but this season has taught him more than any winning season.

Here is a list of triumphs of Williams at UNC:

Williams is one of the most successful coaches in NCAA Tournament history, standing second in games (105), wins (79) and No. 1 seeds (13); third in appearances (29), winning percentage (.752), Final Four wins (9) and championship game appearances (6); and fourth in titles (3) and Final Fours (9).

Over the last 18 years, spanning his last two seasons at KU and 16 in Chapel Hill, Williams' teams have 54 NCAA Tournament victories, more than any other coach in the nation. Carolina'sCarolina's 45 NCAA Tournament wins in the Williams era are more than any other school has in that 16-year span (Kansas is second with 38).

Carolina's average finish in ACC play under Williams is the highest of any coach and any school in the conference over the last 16 seasons.

His UNC teams have also earned 10 No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, won three ACC Tournament championships and averaged more than 28 wins and 12 ACC wins per season.

In the last 16 years, the Tar Heels have produced 11 Associated Press top-10 finishes, 21 All-Americas, 17 first-team All-ACC selections, 21 first-round NBA Draft picks, six ACC scholar-athlete of the year awards and seven Academic All-America honors.

NBA teams selected three Tar Heels in the 2019 NBA Draft. Coby White (No. 7), Cameron Johnson (No. 11) and Nassir Little (No. 25) were the 19, 20 and 21 Tar Heels to play for Williams to be selected in the first round. Overall, 32 of Williams' players have been drafted in the first round.

One of the more memorable moment for Williams was passing his mentor, coach and friend, Dean Smith, for the most NCAA wins at number 879,

“Scott Smith came out and said one thing, and I think he’s right." Williams said, "He said, ‘Dad would be really happy,’ And I think he would be.”

A moment that choked Williams up and former Tar Heel, Kenny Smith, proudly beamed and cheered.

When you take away all the wins/losses, tournament appearances and rivalries, Williams' highlight will always be his players. He gets a little emotional talking about his them and the role they have in his life. It's no secret that in previous years, Williams has experienced the ugly side of fans concerning NCAA allegations, but luckily, he's had a saving grace, Carolina. In 2018, he spoke candidly about his players being more than just athletes apart of a program; they're his kids.

Here are some quotes about Williams from Luke Maye and Isaiah Hicks:

"Coach treats everyone the same," says Luke Maye, "Everyone gets the same opportunities. If you play well, he plays you. That's what I respect most about him. I had to earn my time. Coach wanted to make me the best I could be. I can't thank him enough for the man and the player I've become."

"The biggest thing about Coach Williams is his loyalty," said Isaiah Hicks, "Coach would never lie to you. He is someone who is going to be straight up with you and be honest with you. He cares for us. When Coach says he's going to do something, he does it. He really listens to us and really takes time for the people he cares about

In honor of Williams'Williams' legacy, watch a classic UNC game, donate to a charity, or simply appreciate being with family today.