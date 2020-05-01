AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Roy Williams on Recruiting Kevin Garnett, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Quierra Luck

High School to Pro has been a heated discussion as of late. It seems as though analysts and fans alike are trying to make sense of the last two weeks with not only the NCAA making significant changes but also the NBA increasing their leverage for student-athletes.

UNC Basketball head coach, Roy Williams, seems to be hot on the media circuit since his recent appearance on ESPN's recent documentary following Michael Jordan and his last season with the Chicago Bulls, 'The Last Dance.' In the series, Williams highlights Jordan's time at Carolina and specifically discussing recruiting Jordan to UNC, but are there any other recruits on Williams' board that he decide to take a crack at? How about three future NBA Hall of Famers?

Speaking with Dan Patrick, Williams shed light in attempting to recruit Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, and Lebron James and whether the NBA rule will change for high school student-athletes, 

"I think they will (changing the NBA rule). Kobe made the right decision. LeBron, Garnett, all those guys made the right decision. There's a lot of guys that made a bad decision and I've said it all along, there's no perfect rule for everybody." Williams said, "There's kids that think they're NBA players and all of a sudden, two years later they're of the game and have no education and are not really equipped to go out in the world. There's no perfect rule, but I think we'll eventually get back to that, yes."

Recruiting Kobe Bryant:

"Made one phone call to his father and had the conversation and I was at Kansas at that time and I felt like when I got off the phone call, I'm glad I had a chance to talk to his dad, but that young man is going to the NBA."

Recruiting Kevin Garnett:

"Never called him, but I saw him in high school and knew he was going to the NBA."

Recruiting LeBron James:

"No." Williams stated he didn't even call; he knew he was going pro.

The way James was already a star in high school, no way you even attempt to convince to go to college. 

Of course, these recruits would've been Jayhawks except James, he didn't head into the NBA until 2003; the same year Williams took over the Carolina Basketball program. As much as one would like to imagine them in college, you can't beat being the number one draft pick (James), fifth (Garnett) and 13th (Bryant). 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Ranks Roy Williams Best Hire in 25 Years

Seems like Tar Heel fans aren't the one that realize Roy Williams is as top notch as they come.

Quierra Luck

by

AyoNick

Michael Jordan to Donate 'The Last Dance' Proceeds to Charity

Michael Jordan plans to donate his proceeds from the documentary, 'The Last Dance' to charity.

Quierra Luck

Five-Star Kennedy Chandler is Down to Five; UNC Makes the List

No. 2 point guard in the nation for the 2021 class, Kennedy Chandler, announces UNC on his top five list.

Quierra Luck

Phil Longo explains two-point play-call, confidence and talks impact of Charlie Heck.

The offensive coordinator had three plays in mind for the possible game-winner

Brant Wilkerson-New

All Tar Heels Podcast: Did Kerwin Walton's Decision Delay have You on the Edge of Your Seat?

Kerwin Walton ultimately chose UNC but fans were impatient with his decision announcement day.

Quierra Luck

The NCAA Moves Towards Compensation for Student-Athletes on NIL Starting in 2021

Could this be the answer to shutting down the NBA convincing kids to forgo their college eligibility and head straight to the pros?

Quierra Luck

Can the 2020 Recruiting Class Bring A Natty to UNC? Jawad Williams, "I Wouldn't Say That But They Can Compete"

Jawad Williams joins Quierra Luck and David Noel on "The Player and the Fan" to discuss Carolina's recent recruiting class, '05 Championship and LeBron James vs Michael Jordan.

Quierra Luck

UNC Offers 2021 Five-Star Prospect, Hunter Sallis

Five-star prospect, Hunter Sallis, just announced via his social media, that UNC offered him a scholarship.

Quierra Luck

ACC Tournament Returns to Greensboro in 2023

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

Caleb Love Approached by G-League; Confirms Commitment to UNC

With the G-League re-vamping their incentives, should there be new rules put in place concerning who or when they can approach recruits?

Quierra Luck