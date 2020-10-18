Roy Williams: Milestones and Moments

UNC Basketball announced their season opener will be against College of Charleston on November 25! Anticipating this exciting news, let’s take a look at some milestones for Roy Williams this season.

Williams' career record currently stands at 885-253. Being a mere 14 wins away from tying the legendary head coach, Bob Knight with 899. 15 wins not only passes Knight, but will rank Williams, third all time, in wins, behind Jim Boeheim (1,065) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,157) in Division I Men’s Basketball. Definitely expect that to happen early in 2021.

Another milestone that could be rapidly approaching is Williams’ 5th Maui Invitational title. This would tie him with Krzyzewski for the most Maui Invitationals of all time! The Tar Heels fans are always pleased with the way the season shapes out after their team comes away with the Maui Championship.

Williams really excels when it comes to conference play as the Tar Heels are 202-88 in the ACC regular-season since Williams returned to Chapel Hill and have the fifth-highest winning percentage in ACC history at .697. The milestone watch will be if Williams can increase that percentage to .700 or better by seasons end.

In Williams’ book “Hard Work” he states that “It’s all about having the confidence and attitude that I can beat your butt anytime, anywhere, anyplace, anyhow. Let’s go into their living room and steal their brownies.” UNC went undefeated in nine ACC road games in 2019, tying the best road record in ACC history. Williams has an 90-55 record in ACC road games, a winning percentage of .621 that is the second-best in ACC history. A good sign that the Tar Heels can make a deep tournament run is how they do on the road in the ACC. The Tar Heels have posted winning ACC records on the road in 12 of his 17 seasons, 8-0 in 2007-08 and 7-1 in 2005-06 and 2011-12.

The closer we get to the NCAA Tournament, the better the Tar Heels play. Williams has a record of 92-39 in the month of February and 102-35 in March/April. 100 career February wins with the Tar Heels seems lofty; so anticipate that total to increase 5-7 games pending the schedule.

Winning and Williams goes hand and hand. Towards the end of the season Williams will be looking for his 29th 20-win season (fourth most in NCAA history) and his 12th 30-win season (second most in NCAA history.)

Even though there’s a lot of uncertainty this college basketball season, there will still be some big milestones met by the Tar Heels head coach.