SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Roy Williams on UNC's Final Preseason Tune-Up

Shawn Krest

UNC held a blue-white scrimmage on Sunday night, with officials. With no exhibitions or “secret scrimmages” against other teams this preseason, that was the one time to see live action before Wednesday’s opener.

“It’s really hard when you scrimmage yourself,” Roy Williams said. “You’re not scrimmaging somebody else, so you’re trying to focus. On the White Team (you say), ‘Boy, that was great,’ but on the Blue, ‘That guy did a sorry job.’ I don’t know if the offensive play was that good or the defense was that bad. We just needed to get out in front of officials. We’re going to set the world record for number of fouls. It does work them a little bit out there. We went 20 minutes, took a five-minute break and went 20 more minutes. We stopped several times to try to get points across.”

Among the positives he took away from the scrimmage was the play of the frontcourt.

“I think rebounding,” he said. “Our big guys are going to the backboards. That’s the one thing that’s been more encouraging and more consistent than anything else we’ve done.”

Many teams used scrimmages to give a full dress rehearsal for the regular season, including the changes to game-day environment due to the pandemic. UNC didn’t do that.

“It’s going to be different, walking out of that tunnel,” Williams said. “All our former players talk about the thrill of running out of that tunnel, hearing the fans and seeing all the blue. We haven’t prepared for that at all. We’ve tried to prepare to do the things between the lines. We can control it and provide our own enthusiasm. Does it make enough difference to you? If it’s important enough to you, you’re not going to be concerned about other things. We did have music going at the scrimmage. The only thing is I like to stand up and coach. I had to tell them to shut the dadgum stuff down so I could coach a little bit.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Decision on UNC Starting Lineup Yet

Coach Roy Williams still hasn't decided on a starting lineup for the Tar Heels. Sunday's scrimmage may have changed his mind on a few players. He also discusses the importance of experience vs. talent in a starter.

Shawn Krest

2021 NCAA Tournament Proposal: May Madness

The Final Four and the Indianapolis 500 could happen in the same city on the same weekend. We just need the NCAA to make a wise decision and delay the NCAA Tournament.

isaacschade

Roy Williams: "We're Not Prepared" For Opener

UNC has six freshmen, and the pandemic has cost the Tar Heels a scrimmage and exhibition game to prepare for the season. Roy Williams is not happy about it. "We’re going into Wednesday night, and we’re not prepared."

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball: Follow the Tar Heels on Social Media

Want to keep up with the UNC men's basketball team on social media? All the links are here in one place.

isaacschade

Michael Carter, "We Have Talent Fans Haven't Even Seen Yet"

Senior Running Back Michael Carter discusses his final season at North Carolina and the talent fans have yet to see.

Quierra Luck

UNC-Notre Dame Injury Updates: Irish Down Two Linemen, Heels Get Reinforcements

Notre Dame will be missing center Jarrett Patterson and guard Tommy Kraemer on Friday, while the Tar Heels will get back corner Kyler McMichael and may also see injured corner Storm Duck, center Brian Anderson and receiver Beau Corrales return

Shawn Krest

"There Are No Moral Victories"--Jeremiah Gemmel on Notre Dame

North Carolina faces No. 2 Notre Dame on Friday. LB Jeremiah Gemmel says he is spending extra time in the film room to prepare for the Irish and thinks last year's near miss with Clemson shows the Tar Heels can go toe-to-toe with anyone

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: "We Know the Impact Beating Notre Dame Can Have"

UNC quarterback Sam Howell is on a roll, leading his offense to four straight 40-point games. This week, the Tar Heels have No. 2 Notre Dame. Howell discusses the offense and the challenge the Irish present

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball: NBA Tar Heels on the Move

The NBA Draft, free agency, and trades have several Tar Heels changing jerseys, while some are staying put, some are free agents without a team, and a few others have retired.

isaacschade

From Lennie Rosenbluth to Cole Anthony: All 53 UNC First Round NBA Draft Picks

On Wednesday, Cole Anthony became the 53rd Tar Heel selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Who are the other 52? Let's find out.

isaacschade