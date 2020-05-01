ESPN Ranks Roy Williams Best Hire in 25 Years

Seems like Tar Heel fans aren't the one that realize Roy Williams is as top notch as they come.

According to ESPN's "25 Best College Basketball Coaching Hires of the Past 25 Years" by John Gasaway, since his introduction in 2003, Roy Williams has been the best coach, statistically, in the NCAA. Williams is approaching his 18th season with Carolina and during that time, no other coach has won as many national titles.

"North Carolina swung and missed on Williams in 2000, then came back around three years later and got its man. The sum total of what we've seen over the past 17 years (yes, even including last season) says the Tar Heels were right to try the first time and then to keep on trying. Since the day Williams was hired in Chapel Hill, no Division I men's basketball coach has won more national titles. Williams has put three trophies on the shelf, making this the No. 1 hire over the last 25 years."

Here is a list of triumphs of Williams at UNC:

Williams is one of the most successful coaches in NCAA Tournament history, standing second in games (105), wins (79) and No. 1 seeds (13); third in appearances (29), winning percentage (.752), Final Four wins (9) and championship game appearances (6); and fourth in titles (3) and Final Fours (9).

Over the last 18 years, spanning his last two seasons at KU and 16 in Chapel Hill, Williams' teams have 54 NCAA Tournament victories, more than any other coach in the nation. Carolina'sCarolina's 45 NCAA Tournament wins in the Williams era are more than any other school has in that 16-year span (Kansas is second with 38).

Carolina's average finish in ACC play under Williams is the highest of any coach and any school in the conference over the last 16 seasons.

His UNC teams have also earned 10 No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, won three ACC Tournament championships and averaged more than 28 wins and 12 ACC wins per season.

In the last 16 years, the Tar Heels have produced 11 Associated Press top-10 finishes, 21 All-Americas, 17 first-team All-ACC selections, 21 first-round NBA Draft picks, six ACC scholar-athlete of the year awards and seven Academic All-America honors.

NBA teams selected three Tar Heels in the 2019 NBA Draft. Coby White (No. 7), Cameron Johnson (No. 11) and Nassir Little (No. 25) were the 19, 20 and 21 Tar Heels to play for Williams to be selected in the first round. Overall, 32 of Williams' players have been drafted in the first round.

One of the more memorable moment for Williams was passing his mentor, coach and friend, Dean Smith, for the most NCAA wins at number 879.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!