National Champion Shea Rush Excels Outside of Basketball

There's more to student-athletes than their production on the court. Shea Rush proved that everyone's dream of playing basketball means than scoring from behind the arc, but also managing careers of your teammates and making sure they're financially healthy.

Former Tar Heel and 2017 National Champion, Shea Rush announced his new job as a private wealth manager for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Chicago.

"I am a Private Wealth Manager for Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management in Chicago. I have partnered with the Nield Moles Clark Group — a proven team who works with ultra-high net worth clients. I’m honored they saw my potential and wanted me to join forces with them. They have been instilling confidence in me and my plan since day 1. I plan to have niche understanding of managing the wealth of professional athletes.

It will be an honor to help my teammates and professionals realize the importance of a financial plan that will set them up for their individual goals in life. Additionally, I’m excited to work with some of the most prominent individuals and families in the country, from business owners to multigenerational families. Our team is trusted. We believe our unique access, limited number of clients, and financial acumen allows us to serve clients at a level no one else can."

The joy can be felt from his photo that he shared. This is an incredible accomplishment for Rush as he continues to strive to "Play hard. Play Smart. Play Together."

