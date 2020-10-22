SI.com
Skyy Clark Verbally Commits to Kentucky

Quierra Luck

The five-star point guard has announced his decision to attend, Kentucky. He made the announcement on his Instagram account. The five-star junior selected Kentucky over Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA.

The Tennessee native is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Northridge, CA. He has since recently transferred to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clark is currently ranked 15th overall for the class of 2022, No. 2 in Tennessee, and No. 3 at his position at guard.

In newly updated crystal balls, five analysts had flipped their votes from Kentucky to North Carolina. While this wasn't cementing news for Carolina, it did provide them confidence in landing the top guard. 

In previous weeks, Clark attended zoom meetings with multiple teams including North Carolina. In an interview with 247Sports, Clark said he loved the coaching staff.

"I've been building a really good relationship with coach Roy (Williams) and coach Rob (Steve Robinson). Everybody knows it's UNC; they got an amazing history with players and just the school period. I love them."

Clark averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore in California.

Currently, Clark is classified for the class of 2022; the possibility of him reclassifying to 2021 has been a topic of conversation but has not been cemented.

