UNC Offered Five-Star CG Skyy Clark

Five-star prospect Skyy Clark just announced his offer from Roy Williams and North Carolina,

The Tennessee native is a 6-foot-2, 185 guard from Northridge, CA. He has since recently transferred to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clark is currently ranked 18th overall for the class of 2022, No.2 in Tennessee and No. 1 at his position.

In addition to North Carolina, Clark has received offers from Texas Tech, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Eastern Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Georgetown.

Clark is a SI All-American nominee and gave Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his work through blogging. In his first entry, Clark gave personal details on social injustice, his college decision and his old soul. Below are some examples,

Social Injustice:

"I would definitely consider myself a freedom fighter.

God gave me a huge platform and I feel like it’s my duty to use it to speak on things that need to be spoken out on."

College Choices:

"I’ve heard from a lot of schools like North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, DePaul, TCU, Stanford, Florida State, BYU, Penn and others. It’s all a blessing to me. I feel honored when any school hits me up. It’s a blessing to be in a position where coaches want you at their school. I’ve been working really hard to stay ready and improve my game."

But the best thing Clark said?

"I have to say this too; I need all of my generation to get on to Tupac! I feel like people my age be sleeping on Pac, but, in my eyes, he’s the greatest ever!"

No better kid than one who listens to Tupac!

