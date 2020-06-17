The Skyy Clark Blog: Being a Freedom Fighter, Coaches Calling Directly, Tupac the GOAT and more

Skyy Clark is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top point guards in the country, regardless of class, with the college interest (Kentucky, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Memphis, Arizona and Michigan, among many others) to prove it. Clark recently announced that he would be transferring from Heritage Christian (Northridge, Calif.) to Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy for the last two years of high school. Now he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up everybody, it’s Skyy Clark back at you with another Sports Illustrated blog!

With everything that’s been going on in the world, I’ve been a lot more active speaking out against social injustice and just organizing in my new community here in Nashville.

I would definitely consider myself a freedom fighter.

God gave me a huge platform and I feel like it’s my duty to use it to speak on things that need to be spoken out on.

I will never be silent.

I went to a couple protests here in Nashville and it was a great experience. We marched and listened to speakers and it was all love and unity.

That inspired me to organize a cleanup at City Hall in Nashville after the protests and then I organized a prayer vigil at Otter Creek Church and about 700 people showed up.

That blew my mind!

I feel like there’s a spiritual battle between good and evil and the biggest thing we need right now is God and prayer.

It was just a positive sign that there are a lot of people that are really serious about changing this country for the better and coming together to get everything done.

On the basketball side, the recruitment is getting more fun now that we can talk to the coaches directly.

I’ve heard from a lot of schools like North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, DePaul, TCU, Stanford, Florida State, BYU, Penn and others. It’s all a blessing to me. I feel honored when any school hits me up. It’s a blessing to be in a position where coaches want you at their school. I’ve been working really hard to stay ready and improve my game.

I’ve had the chance to play in a lot of open runs with pros like Rob Covington and Darius Garland and other guys that play pro overseas and it’s made my game grow so much. At the pro runs is where I really have to think and be on my game, then when I play at other runs I’m able to play more freely and get in my bag more.

After playing with them I can see how much easier it is to dominate. I feel like that will carry over to my high school season.

I’m still holding out hope that they will give us a small AAU season; my team Oakland Soldiers was set to win Peach Jam this year!

Either way, I’ve been putting in work to be ready.

I’m done with school now, and it’s a little weird to be out of school and nothing really change since I’ve been at home for school anyway. I am happy not to have to be up early to log on though!

I finished three A’s and two B’s so I’m happy about that.

I have to say this too; I need all of my generation to get on to Tupac! I feel like people my age be sleeping on Pac, but, in my eyes, he’s the greatest ever!

I love 90’s R & B too. I love Black Men United, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson! Prince… I’m an old soul, I’d say! Haha!

OK guys I’ve gotta get out of here, but thanks for reading and I’ll check back in with another blog soon.

Be safe out there.

