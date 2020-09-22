Can UNC Basketball Secure Five-Star Skyy Clark? Heels Gain Predictions for the Guard in Carolina Blue

Could this be the first top 20 commitment for Roy Williams in the class of 2022?

In newly updated crystal balls, five analysts have flipped their votes from Kentucky to North Carolina. While this isn't cementing news for Carolina, it does provide them confidence in landing the top guard.

Just last week, Clark attended zoom meetings with North Carolina and Memphis. In an interview with 247Sports, Clark said he loves the coaching staff.

"I've been building a really good relationship with coach Roy (Williams) and coach Rob (Steve Robinson). Everybody knows it's UNC; they got an amazing history with players and just the school period. I love them."

The Tennessee native is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Northridge, CA. He has since recently transferred to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clark is currently ranked 18th overall for the class of 2022, No.2 in Tennessee, and No. 1 at his position.

Ultimately, Clark is focused on his junior year and hoping coaches see more than just his scoring ability,

At the next level, I see myself as a point guard but can play both positions, depending on what is needed. I think I'm at my best with the ball in my hand, creating for myself and others. People tend to focus on my scoring a lot, but my passing ability is up there with my scoring too. I'm hoping more people will notice that next season.

Williams's point guard position comes with responsibilities beyond just setting up the play; leadership, tenacity, and maturity are qualities that Williams requires when selecting the leader for his team. Clark seemingly embodies those traits and has room for growth.

