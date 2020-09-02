SI.com
Tyler Hansbrough Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five

Quierra Luck

Tyler Hansbrough is considered one of the best that came through the Carolina Program; there isn't a moment that you mention North Carolina, and his name isn't associated. 

In a recent meeting with the Pittsboro Rotary, and naturally talked about his ideal UNC basketball line-up, including himself: Ty Lawson, Michael Jordan, Phil Ford, and Antawn Jamison.

Also, Hansbrough stated that joining other Heels for the Black Lives Matter was a no-brainier.

"These are tough times. I reached out to the program (earlier) and said I'd help in any way I can. They said they were making a video; I said I'd love to participate"

During his four years at UNC, the Missouri native became the most decorated Tar Heel in Carolina history. His list of accomplishments includes earning first-team All-America and first-team All-ACC honors in each of his four seasons, Carolina's all-time leading scorer in NCAA Tournament play, eighth Tar Heel to have his jersey retired, National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, MVP of NCAA champions, lastly, he was the first player in ACC history to earn first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors in each of his four seasons.

Earning the nickname 'Psycho T' due to his aggressive playing style and dominating character, he averaged 20.2 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. His number '50' was retired with his jersey in the Dean Dome rafters.

Hansbrough was the 13th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. After seven years in the NBA playing for teams such as the Raptors and the Hornets, Hansbrough continues his career overseas, currently stationed in China playing for the Sichuan Jinqiang Blue Whales. In December 2019, Hansbrough recorded a career-high of 49 points. 

Basketball

