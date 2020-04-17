AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

4 Star Prospect Dontrez Styles to Announce Commitment Date Saturday

Quierra Luck

Recently offered Dontrez Styles has announced his commitment date for this Saturday, April, 18,

The 6'6 power forward is receiving attention from more than 30 schools and just about every ACC contender, UNC, Clemson, NC State, Pitt, and Wake Forest but all crystal balls are pointing for a commitment to UNC. Styles is ranked as no. 1 in the state of NC and no. 12 in his position for the 2021 class. As a junior, Styles averaged a double double with 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds. 

The 4-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that have been offered from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren are amongst those asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina. And while none of them have committed, this upcoming year will set a precedent for what's to come for UNC. 

Styles evaluation via 247Sports,

Styles is a versatile combo forward that plays with tremendous energy. Styles is quick off his feet, and an impressive all around athlete. At this stage, Styles is in between forward spots, although defensively he can guard both positions in college. He's a tremendous rebounder that uses his athleticism well in the paint. He plays hard, competes and attempts to block everything in the paint. He plays a tough, physical brand of basketball. Styles is a straight line driver and his ball handling and long-range shooting are areas for improvement. That said, he has gained confidence as a shooter from mid-range.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. 

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Jordan, 'When I Hit the Shot in '82, I went from Mike to Michael Jordan'

Michael Jordan stops by 'Good Morning America' to discuss the moment he became Michael Jordan

Quierra Luck

NCAA to Allow D1 Coaches to Hold Team Meetings

Some good news for coaches of DI sports; They're finally able to virtually meet with their student athletes for non-physical activities.

Quierra Luck

Chinese Basketball Association Eyes July to Resume Play

The CBA has high hopes in the return of basketball and are looking to the summer to resume play.

Quierra Luck

Sports Could Return but With One Missing Element, You!

Health experts are now relaying to the public that the possibility of sports returning this year are viable, but there can't be any fans involved.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan, 'Leadership has a Price'

In light of 'The Last Dance', Michael Jordan reveals that fans will see an intense side of him, 'I challenge people when they don't want to be challenged.'

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony Does Live Q&A with Doctor Providing Answers and Help with COVID-19

With so many questions surrounding COVID-19, Cole Anthony held a live Q&A with doctors to help spread awareness and answer questions concerning the virus.

Quierra Luck

by

Balthus

Raneiria Dillworth to Announce Commitment Friday; UNC or Alabama?

Where do you think RaRa Dillworth will end up? He's been heavily recruited by UNC. Does he stay home or head to Alabama?

Quierra Luck

On this Date, Coach Roy Williams was Hired as the New Basketball Coach for UNC

On this date 17 years ago, Coach Roy Williams returned to Carolina as the head basketball coach.

Quierra Luck

Coach Bateman on Handling His Defense and the Challenges of Going Virtual

UNC Defensive Coordinator, Jay Bateman, spoke with media today to discuss the challenges he's facing and preparing his team for next season.

Quierra Luck

'05 or '09 Championship... Which Team was Better? David Noel and Danny Green Debate

This question never gets old and it probably never will. There will never be one true answer but what do the players think? Danny Green and David Noel sound off on which team was better.

Quierra Luck