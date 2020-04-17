4 Star Prospect Dontrez Styles to Announce Commitment Date Saturday

Recently offered Dontrez Styles has announced his commitment date for this Saturday, April, 18,

The 6'6 power forward is receiving attention from more than 30 schools and just about every ACC contender, UNC, Clemson, NC State, Pitt, and Wake Forest but all crystal balls are pointing for a commitment to UNC. Styles is ranked as no. 1 in the state of NC and no. 12 in his position for the 2021 class. As a junior, Styles averaged a double double with 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds.

The 4-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that have been offered from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren are amongst those asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina. And while none of them have committed, this upcoming year will set a precedent for what's to come for UNC.

Styles evaluation via 247Sports,

Styles is a versatile combo forward that plays with tremendous energy. Styles is quick off his feet, and an impressive all around athlete. At this stage, Styles is in between forward spots, although defensively he can guard both positions in college. He's a tremendous rebounder that uses his athleticism well in the paint. He plays hard, competes and attempts to block everything in the paint. He plays a tough, physical brand of basketball. Styles is a straight line driver and his ball handling and long-range shooting are areas for improvement. That said, he has gained confidence as a shooter from mid-range.

