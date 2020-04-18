Dontrez Styles Becomes First Carolina Basketball Commit for 2021 Class

The Tar Heels first commitment for the class of 2021 will be Kinston's Dontrez Styles.

The 6'6 power forward received attention from more than 30 schools and just about every ACC contender, UNC, Clemson, NC State, Pitt, and Wake Forest. Styles is ranked as no. 1 in the state of North Carolina and no. 12 in his position for the 2021 class. As a junior, Styles averaged a double double with 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds.

The 4-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that have been offered from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren are amongst those asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina. And while none of them have committed, Styles commitment will set a precedent for what's to come for UNC.

Styles is not be the first baller from Kinston to attend UNC, Jerry Stackhouse, Reggie Bullock. Upon his announcement of his offer, Styles received praise from Bullock and Coby White.

Styles evaluation via 247Sports,

Styles is a versatile combo forward that plays with tremendous energy. Styles is quick off his feet, and an impressive all around athlete. At this stage, Styles is in between forward spots, although defensively he can guard both positions in college. He's a tremendous rebounder that uses his athleticism well in the paint. He plays hard, competes and attempts to block everything in the paint. He plays a tough, physical brand of basketball. Styles is a straight line driver and his ball handling and long-range shooting are areas for improvement. That said, he has gained confidence as a shooter from mid-range.

