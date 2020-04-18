AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Dontrez Styles Becomes First Carolina Basketball Commit for 2021 Class

Quierra Luck

The Tar Heels first commitment for the class of 2021 will be Kinston's Dontrez Styles.

The 6'6 power forward received attention from more than 30 schools and just about every ACC contender, UNC, Clemson, NC State, Pitt, and Wake Forest. Styles is ranked as no. 1 in the state of North Carolina and no. 12 in his position for the 2021 class. As a junior, Styles averaged a double double with 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds.

The 4-star prospect is one of the few student-athletes that have been offered from UNC; Trevor Keels, Patrick Baldwin, Harrison Ingram, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren are amongst those asked to continue their collegiate career with Carolina. And while none of them have committed, Styles commitment will set a precedent for what's to come for UNC.

Styles is not be the first baller from Kinston to attend UNC, Jerry Stackhouse, Reggie Bullock. Upon his announcement of his offer, Styles received praise from Bullock and Coby White.

Styles evaluation via 247Sports,

Styles is a versatile combo forward that plays with tremendous energy. Styles is quick off his feet, and an impressive all around athlete. At this stage, Styles is in between forward spots, although defensively he can guard both positions in college. He's a tremendous rebounder that uses his athleticism well in the paint. He plays hard, competes and attempts to block everything in the paint. He plays a tough, physical brand of basketball. Styles is a straight line driver and his ball handling and long-range shooting are areas for improvement. That said, he has gained confidence as a shooter from mid-range.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandon Huffman to Transfer to Jacksonville State

Byron Huffman, the father of former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman, announced that his son will be joining Jacksonville State University for his final year of college.

Quierra Luck

by

AyoNick

Cole Anthony announces plans to enter 2020 NBA Draft

UNC freshman point guard, Cole Anthony, announced his plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Quierra Luck

NCAA to Adjust Academic Requirements for Incoming Student-Athletes

For incoming student athletes of Division I and II sports, the NCAA will be adjusting the academic requirements to reflect an unprecedented global pandemic.

Quierra Luck

Three-Star Prospect Jared Wilson Commits to Carolina

During a live broadcast of RaRa Dillworth's commitment announcement, three-star prospect Jared Wilson joined in to also declare his commitment to Carolina.

Quierra Luck

RaRa Dillworth Finally Makes his Announcement; He will be Attending...

After much anticipation, Four-star prospect Raneiria Dillworth has announced his commitment to Mack Brown and Carolina Football.

Quierra Luck

4 Star Prospect Dontrez Styles to Announce Commitment Date Saturday

Will UNC win out for Hoop State's own, Dontrez Styles? Styles is expected to commit this Saturday.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan, 'When I Hit the Shot in '82, I went from Mike to Michael Jordan'

Michael Jordan stops by 'Good Morning America' to discuss the moment he became Michael Jordan

Quierra Luck

NCAA to Allow D1 Coaches to Hold Team Meetings

Some good news for coaches of DI sports; They're finally able to virtually meet with their student athletes for non-physical activities.

Quierra Luck

Chinese Basketball Association Eyes July to Resume Play

The CBA has high hopes in the return of basketball and are looking to the summer to resume play.

Quierra Luck

Sports Could Return but With One Missing Element, You!

Health experts are now relaying to the public that the possibility of sports returning this year are viable, but there can't be any fans involved.

Quierra Luck