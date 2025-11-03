UNC Women’s Hoops Dominates NC Central in Season-Opening Blowout Win
CHAPEL HILL — Carmichael Arena was filled with students for Field Trip Day on Monday morning, surrounding UNC and N.C. Central to tipoff the 2025-2026 year. North Carolina started the new season with a blowout win, 90-42, as a lineup of Reniya Kelly, Elina Aarnisalo, Indya Nivar, Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey began the contest.
1st Half
The Tar Heels opened the first quarter with an 8-2 lead over NC Central by the 7:53 mark. A three-pointer by UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo forced the Eagles head coach, Terrence Baxter, to call a 30-second timeout. Harris and Nivar scored added on the scoring total, too.
After the timeout by N.C Central, the Tar Heels packed it with a 14-3 lead, as Baxter called to the team together for another timeout — stopping the clock at 5:33. Freshman Taliyah Henderson was the first player to come into the game for head coach Courtney Banghart. The defense by UNC made it hard for N.C Central to get a groove going on offense.
With under two minutes to go, the Eagles shot under 30 percent from the field. After one quarter, the Tar Heels held the team from Durham, North Carolina to 4-13 from the field (30.8 percent) and 0-2 from behind the three-point line. Aarnisalo led UNC with the most points with seven.
Nivar and Harris added on four and five points, Laila Hull had three, Henderson and Brooks scored a basket each.
The Eagles came out of the huddle firing, making their first two three-point attempts to create some momentum to start the second quarter. However, North Carolina responded with a 10-0 run to slow down that spurt. At the halfway mark, Banghart's squad shot over 60 percent from the field and over 50 percent from beyond the arc.
A 22-2 run for UNC over almost five minutes forced the scoreboard to be lob-sided. With 3:25 remaining, the score was 49-17 — it was all North Carolina with the halftime break nearing. The Tar Heels closed the second quarter with a 53-21 lead. Aarnisalo had the most points between both teams with 11, Brooks added on 10 of her own.
2nd Half
Nivar came out of halftime and opened things for North Carolina with a layup down the left side of the basket. A few minutes in, Brooks drove toward the right side of the rim for a layup, drew the contact and converted for an and-one opportunity — missing the free throw attempt. Nonetheless, the lead for Banghart's squad ballooned to 39 with 6:33 to go in the third quarter.
The 4:52 media timeout held a score of 67-28 — Brooks had 15 points, Aarnisalo and Nivar had 11 each. Banghart's squad, unlike the exhibition agaisnt South Carolina, had the advantage in points scored in the paint with 42 by the 3:10 mark. The Tar heels had 12 second-chance points and 27 points off the bench plus 19 fastbreak points, too.
N.C Central's struggles from the firs half poured into the second, as it fell below 25 percent from the field. Shakiri Foster, Najah Lane, Anyia Finger, Aysia Hinton, Morgan Callahan, Nia Young, Amaya Harris and Aaliyah Grant recorded points on the score sheet. Baxter's team had 24 points off the bench, 14 points in the paint and 18 points off turnovers.
The third quarter concluded with North Carolina leading 76-33. UNC shot 57.7 percent from the field, 46.7 percent from the three and made 60 percent of its free throws.
Banghart placed Henderson, Aarnisalo, Taissa Queiroz Liza Astakhova and Jordan Zubich to open the last 10 minutes of regulation.
If there's anything to take away from this game, it will be the defense ability of this UNC squad, as it did not let off the gas pedal when guarding the Eagles through 40 minutes of game action. But Banghart also had five players in double-figures: Brooks, Nivar, Aarnisalo, Harris and Toomey — with Queiroz, Hull, Henderson and Zubich scoring as well — nine Tar Heels in total.
UNC grabbed 41 rebounds and passed 14 assists by the 5:26 media timeout, as the score read 81-38. However, despite the high scoring output by UNC, it also had 18 turnovers with less than five minutes to go in regulation — something that needs to be looked forward to in future contests.
Overall, a big win by North Carolina as it starts out 1-0.
North Carolina's next contest will be Thursday, November 6 against Elon in Chapel Hill at 7:00 p.m.
