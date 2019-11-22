Heels
Tar Heels in the NBA, G-League and International Leagues Update

Brant Wilkerson-New

One month into the season, 14 former North Carolina players are on NBA rosters, and from Coby White's 3-point explosions to ageless wonder Vince Carter, the former Tar Heels have had a few big moments.

Meanwhile, others like Luke Maye and Joel Berry are looking to carve out a career as they get started in the G-League.

Here's how they're faring this season:

NBA

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

13 games; 34.2 minutes 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists

Tony Bradley | Utah Jazz

9 games; 9.3 minutes, 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Has not played as he recovers from offseason back surgery

Vince Carter | Atlanta Hawks

9 games; 15.6 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds

Ed Davis | Utah Jazz 

6 games; 12.2 minutes, 1.7 points, 5.2 rebounds

Wayne Ellington | New York Knicks 

11 games; 13.4 minutes, 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds

Danny Green | Los Angeles Lakers

14 games; 25.4 minutes, 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists

John Henson | Cleveland Cavaliers

1 game; 8 minutes, 3 point, 3 rebounds. Currently recovering from hamstring injury.

Justin Jackson | Dallas Mavericks

13 games; 13.3 minutes, 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

12 games; 18.2 minutes, 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

9 games; 17.3 minutes, 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds

Theo Pinson | Brooklyn Nets 

5 games; 12 minutes, 4.4 points, 1 rebound, 1.6 assists 

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

15 games; 25.1 minutes, 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists.

Marvin Williams | Charlotte Hornets

15 games; 19.2 minutes, 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds

G-League

Joel Berry | Greensboro Swarm

4 games; 7.7 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound

Luke Maye | Wisconsin Herd

6 games; 21.9 minutes, 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists 

Kenny Williams | Austin Spurs

4 games; 14.6 minutes, 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists 

International 

Brice Johnson | Orlandina (Italy)

8 games; 34.1 minutes, 20 points, 11.6 rebounds

Justin Knox | Dolomiti Energia Trento (Italy)

8 games; 27.8 minutes, 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists 

Isaiah Hicks | Avtodor Saratov (Russia) 

3 games; 31.7 minutes, 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2 assists 

Desmond Hubert | Lahti (Finland)

13 games; 24.5 minutes, 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds

James Michael McAdoo | Besiktas (Turkey)

8 games; 25 minutes, 9.9 points, 7.1 rebounds

Kennedy Meeks | Hokkaido (Japan)

11 games; 34.8 minutes, 20.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists 

Marcus Paige | KK Partizan (Serbia)

7 games; 19.7 minutes, 8.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists 

Deon Thompson | Unicaja Malaga 

8 games; 21.8 minutes, 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds

J.P. Tokoto | San Pablo Burgos (Spain)

9 games; 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds

Jawad Williams | Koshigaya Alphas (Japan)

1 game; 28 minute, 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

