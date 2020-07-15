AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

TBT Champion Crowned

isaacschade

The NBA restart is still 15 days away, but over the course of the past 10 days we’ve had the joy of watching live basketball for the first time since mid-March.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has been part of the summer basketball landscape for each of the previous six years, but in year seven the winner-take-all tournament moved to center stage.

The championship game did not disappoint as the Golden Eagles avenged their loss in last year’s final when 38-year-old Travis Diener hit his only shot of the game, a three from the corner, to seal the 75-73 victory.

While the team was excited, Diener's father might have been the most elated:

Each Golden Eagles player will receive a $90,000 share of the $1 million prize.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead, but after that the championship game was close throughout. The teams eventually moved into the Elam Ending tied at 70 as Remy Abell of Sideline Cancer buried a transition three-pointer in the last minute of regular game play.

With the teams needing to reach 78 for the championship, the Golden Eagles had the first possession of the Elam Ending and quickly converted a baseline out of inbound play into a dunk off a Diener pass to Jamil Wilson.

Central Michigan alum Marcus Keene immediately struck back for Sideline Cancer with a deep three on the next possession to give his team a 73-72 lead. Keene has been a prolific scorer in the tournament but the Golden Eagles made a commitment to keeping him in check. Consequently, Keene only scored six points in the championship game.

Following Keene’s three, the Golden Eagles took a 75-73 lead when Jamil Wilson connected on his own three, giving him the team’s first five points of the Elam Ending.

After a missed three from Sideline Cancer’s Jamel Artis, Diener buried the championship-winning three-pointer for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles scored on every possession of the Elam Ending to quickly wrap-up their first TBT Championship.

TBT founder Jon Mugar took to Twitter after the game to say,

“We crowned a champion putting health & safety first. Wasn't clean or easy, but it was worthwhile seeing people having fun again. Love our team. Love our players. Grateful for our partners. Total group effort and we all fought together. We will take this one with us forever.“

Dwyane Wade was also stoked for his alma mater to bring home the trophy.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Basketball: The Dominance of Roy Williams

Roy Williams has coached against 210 different schools in his 32-year career. Can you guess how many of those he has a losing record against? Read on to find out.

isaacschade

by

HeelFanDad

SI All-American Watch List: 16 North Carolina Commits and 13 Key UNC Targets Named

Meet the high school senior football candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American teams.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Harrison Barnes Test Positive for COVID-19

Harrison Barnes tested positive before joining his team to Orlando to finish the 2019-2020 NBA season. He shared the news on his social media.

Quierra Luck

Sam Howell Makes Davey O'Brien Watch List

True Freshman Quarterback Sam Howell is named on the prestigious Davey 'Brien Watch List

Quierra Luck

Four-Star OT Logan Taylor to Announce Commitment Friday

The greatest need for North Carolina seems to be replacing recent Houston Texan and former Tar Heel offensive tackle, Charlie Heck but Logan Taylor could be the answer.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Jessica Breland to Miss 2020 WNBA Season

Former Tar Heel Jessica Breland had to make the difficult decision to forego ninth WNBA season for the safety and betterment of her health.

Quierra Luck

TBT Championship Game Set

The TBT Championship game is set for Tuesday night and will feature the Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer

isaacschade

Four-Star DE George Wilson Announces Commitment to South Carolina

Highly recruited, and Virginia native, George Wilson has announced his program of choice.

Quierra Luck

What Happens to Bowls if College Football Season is Shortened?

Brett Friedlander

Tony Grimes Has Reclassified: What That Means for UNC

Grimes was the best player in UNC's 2021 class, now he is one of the best players in the 2020. How will he adjust?

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck