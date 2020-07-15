TBT Champion Crowned

The NBA restart is still 15 days away, but over the course of the past 10 days we’ve had the joy of watching live basketball for the first time since mid-March.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has been part of the summer basketball landscape for each of the previous six years, but in year seven the winner-take-all tournament moved to center stage.

The championship game did not disappoint as the Golden Eagles avenged their loss in last year’s final when 38-year-old Travis Diener hit his only shot of the game, a three from the corner, to seal the 75-73 victory.

While the team was excited, Diener's father might have been the most elated:

Each Golden Eagles player will receive a $90,000 share of the $1 million prize.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead, but after that the championship game was close throughout. The teams eventually moved into the Elam Ending tied at 70 as Remy Abell of Sideline Cancer buried a transition three-pointer in the last minute of regular game play.

With the teams needing to reach 78 for the championship, the Golden Eagles had the first possession of the Elam Ending and quickly converted a baseline out of inbound play into a dunk off a Diener pass to Jamil Wilson.

Central Michigan alum Marcus Keene immediately struck back for Sideline Cancer with a deep three on the next possession to give his team a 73-72 lead. Keene has been a prolific scorer in the tournament but the Golden Eagles made a commitment to keeping him in check. Consequently, Keene only scored six points in the championship game.

Following Keene’s three, the Golden Eagles took a 75-73 lead when Jamil Wilson connected on his own three, giving him the team’s first five points of the Elam Ending.

After a missed three from Sideline Cancer’s Jamel Artis, Diener buried the championship-winning three-pointer for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles scored on every possession of the Elam Ending to quickly wrap-up their first TBT Championship.

TBT founder Jon Mugar took to Twitter after the game to say,

“We crowned a champion putting health & safety first. Wasn't clean or easy, but it was worthwhile seeing people having fun again. Love our team. Love our players. Grateful for our partners. Total group effort and we all fought together. We will take this one with us forever.“

Dwyane Wade was also stoked for his alma mater to bring home the trophy.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!