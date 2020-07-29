AllTarHeels
Roy Williams Offers 2021 Four-Star PF Trey Kaufman

Quierra Luck

Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina basketball head coach Roy Williams offered four-star Trey Kaufman a scholarship for the 2021 class. The power forward announced the news via his Instagram, 

Currently, Kaufman has 14 offers, with the likes of Louisville, Indiana, Kentucky, Clemson, Virginia, and Purdue. At the current moment, crystal balls favor him being a hometown hero, continuing his career at Indiana.

"All the schools that offered me, I think they really have a fair chance right now," he said. "I tell a lot of people really the biggest thing for me is to developing; whatever team can make me the best player I can be, that's the number one thing I want in the school."

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward is the ninth offer by Williams. Patrick Baldwin, Kennedy Chandler, D' Marco Dunn, and Harrison Ingram are among the prospects for which Williams is aiming. Currently, Kinston's Dontrez Styles is the only commit for the class of 2021.

For his junior year, Kaufman was named Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year amassing 25.8 points, 96. rebounds and 2.9 assists.

"I'm a real person, so although phone and texting is one thing, I think face-to-face contact is really how you build a relationship," Kaufman said. "So it's been hard, but it kind of builds your instincts a little bit."

Kaufman is listed as No. 59 in his class, No. 13 in his position, and No. 2 in the state of Indiana but 247 Sports. Kaufman will be great company if he chooses to leave Indiana for North Carolina, Sean May, Eric Montross, and Tyler Zeller, are all Indiana natives who've made Carolina home.

