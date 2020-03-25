UNC Recruiting Santa Clara Transfer PG Trey Wertz

Just 24 hours into announcing his entrance into the transfer portal, Trey Wertz has seen numerous amounts of interest in his talents. Rivals reporter Corey Evans tweeted Tuesday night the growing interest in the Broncos second-leading scorer.

Schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Butler, Clemson, Cincinnati, Creighton, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Northwestern Oklahoma, Stanford, Virginia Tech, NC State, and, most recently, North Carolina. The Charlotte native is transferring as a traditional sophomore from Santa Clara; He will have to sit out a year. During his time with the Broncos as a Sophomore, Wertz has averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from the free-throw range.

With two years of eligibility left, the success of Wertz can be seen in his growth over the time spent within a new program, allowing him to adjust to a new system and execute with proper training. Coach Williams' most recent success story of transfers comes in the form of Cam Johnson, whose storyline is almost a similar scenario to Wertz. When Johnson enrolled in UNC, he had two years of eligibility and was allowed to grow within the program. Despite a season-ending injury his junior year, Johnson succeeded in his comeback landing him the 11th spot in the 2019 NBA Draft; a pick no one saw coming.

Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce were also grad transfers but only played one year with the university.

Currently, UNC does not have any 2021 commits; Chet Holmgreen, Paolo Banchero, Kennedy Chandler, Harrison Ingram, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Trevor Keels, and Dontrez Styles have all been offered.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck