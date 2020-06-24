Spurs Announce Signing of Tyler Zeller

As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to continue the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, loss of big man LaMarcus Aldridge has resulted in a former Tar Heel being signed.

Wednesday morning, Yahoo NBA Insider Shams Charania announced Spurs signing of free-agent center Tyler Zeller. Zeller, who has not played this season, recorded 7 points and four rebounds per game.

Zeller will be earning $245,686. San Antonio will be taking on a $183,115 cap hit. The 7-footer will be playing for the remainder of the season despite playing six games in the previous season. Zeller was last seen playing for the Memphis Grizzles for four games averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. The Spurs are currently ranked 12th in the Western Conference; only eight games out of eighth place, which is presently being held by the Memphis Grizzles.

The Spurs will be ideally facing the teams in Orlando, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Indiana native played on the 2009 North Carolina Championship team. Zeller has led UNC in scoring in each of the four NCAA games, first Tar Heel to earn first-team Academic All-America honors since 1994, and named to the ACC's All-Academic team for the three years in a row. Along with his three brothers, they've all earned Indiana's Mr. Basketball honors.

The NBA will resume their season July 30th.

