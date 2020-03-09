UNC football twitter was on standby the entire weekend; refreshing their feed to see if anyone new joined UNC 2021 class. Coaches to recently committed players like Drake Maye, kept fans on edge telling them that the surprises aren't over, and they did deliver.

Keeping Carolina players home, Mack was about to receive a verbal commit from wide receiver, Kobe Paysour; rated at 18, Paysour stated that this commitment was for his mom.

"1st and foremost, I want to thank God for this opportunity. I wouldn't be here without the man above. Second, I want to thank my beautiful mom, she raised me as best she could. Rest In Peace momma, I love you. And also my Dad, thank you for all your do, Imma get this for you- I promise. 3rd I want to thank my family for always being there for me. With that being said, I would be proud to announce my commitment to the university of... North Carolina"

Soon after, news began to circulate that to close out the weekend, there would be at least one more; in come offensive tackle, Eli Sutton.

Rated as #4 in the Tennessee, 4-star Sutton announced Sunday his verbal commitment to UNC.

"I am excited to announce that I am committing to playing football at the University of North Carolina. I am grateful to all my family who have supported me since I started playing football at the age of 11. To every coach and teacher who has help prepared me for my next journey, thank you. With that being said, I am a Tar Heel."

UNC has never had a top five recruiting class, that was until Mack Brown made his return last year; He's now sitting at the four spot, right behind Ohio State, Florida and Clemson. With Sutton and Paysour commitments, Brown currently has eight 4-star recruits on his roster and one 5-star.

Guess, UNC can adopt the tag line "What can Brown do for you?"