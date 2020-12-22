North Carolina at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

North Carolina takes its two-game winning streak into ACC play as it opens the conference schedule with rival NC State.

The Tar Heels have dominated the series against the Pack, winning 32 of 36 games since Roy Williams took over as coach. That includes five straight, nine of the last 10 and 13 of 15. State has not won at home against the Tar Heels since 2013, losing the last seven at PNC Arena.

As former Tar Heel David Noel (6-2 against the Wolfpack as a player) said on his weekly podcast with Quierra Luck, “History tells me North Carolina has zero worries against NC State.”

This matchup, however, could have Tar Heel fans—if not Noel—a little more worried than normal. State is favored in the game, both by gamblers and statisticians. North Carolina’s young backcourt has struggled with turnovers at times this season, including turnover rates of 33.9 percent against Texas and 25.3 percent against NC Central. State prides itself on using its defense to trigger the break, and the Pack have forced turnovers on more than 25 percent of possessions in every game this season. State has also been tough on the perimeter, holding Campbell to 2-for-17 from three in the last game and UMass Lowell to 3-of-15. That’s an area where Carolina has struggled as well, hitting just seven of its last 35 attempts from three spanning the last two games.

State is still recovering from a bout with COVID. The Wolfpack had just eight players available for the weekend’s Campbell game, missing veteran big man DJ Funderburk and freshman guard Cam Hayes, among others. Hayes is expected to return against Carolina. Funderburk is not.

Same starters as always for Carolina: Black, Bacot, Brooks, Love & Davis.

No Hayes in the starting lineup for the Pack: Hellems, Allen, Beverly, Bates, Daniels.