David Noel, "History Tells Me, North Carolina has Zero Worries Against NC State"

North Carolina faces North Carolina State at the start of ACC all-conference play. The Tar Heels lead the series, 160-78; Winning 32 of the last 36.

Welcome to Season 3:Episode 11 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting both, equally important, sporting elements, the player and the Fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina. Welcome to the new season! David and Quierra are happy to welcome you back with more hot topics, debates, and of course, featuring special guests.

This year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of the upcoming college basketball season.

In episode eleven, the duo discusses another tough win by North Carolina; The Heels defeated Kentucky, 75-63. A game that boasted an incredible bench win there are still small details UNC needs to refine before a deep run through the ACC. Those details will be covered by a new fan-favorite segment, "DNO's Film Breakdown." Also discussed are towering questions of whether college basketball is taking a turn from dominating "Blue Blood" schools, and whether the lacking experience in college basketball is contributing to the downfall of programs.

Sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! Make sure you let your voice be heard! Are you with The Player or The Fan?!

