UNC Names Historical Basketball Captains

For the first time in UNC history, the basketball program named its youngest collective captains, junior forward Armando Bacot, sophomore guards RJ Davis and Caleb Davis. Teammates selected captains.

Davis and Love are the first sophomores to be named captains since Marcus Paige in the 2013-2014 season.

The returning stars come as no surprise to lead the Tar Heels to a highly expected season under new head coach Hubert Davis, but the decision of Davis comes as a happy surprise. The New York native last season has taken his fair share of shortcomings, but the offseason and renewing of confidence has proved exactly what he needed.

Davis has worked restlessly on all fronts to be the 5-star UNC recruited him to be. Becoming a defensive force, better shot selections from the key, and vocally charging his teammates to be better; everything embedded in a Tar Heel captain.

Bacot is no stranger to leading. Lat season, the Va native became the first Tar Heel to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage since Brice Johnson in 2016.

Lastly, Love is visibly stronger, confident, and calmer at North Carolina. His commitment to meditating and understanding who is as a player, and his role as a leader, gives his teammates reason for his teammates belief in his ability to lead. Visibly throughout practice, you can identify him acquiring the role as coach when one isn't present.

Carolina begins regular-season play for first-year head coach Davis on Tuesday, November 9, against Loyola Maryland in the Dean Dome.