UNC vs. College of Charleston Gameday Open Thread

The Tar Heels open the 2020-21 season with a home game against the College of Charleston Cougars.

Carolina is coming off the worst season of Roy Williams’ career and looks to make significant improvement with ACC Preseason Player of the Year Garrison Brooks joined by a freshman class of six players, including Caleb Love, expected to start at point guard for the Tar Heels.

Charleston is coming off a 17-14 season. They are experienced, with seniors Payton Willis, Brevin Galloway and Lorenzo Edwards leading the way. Willis began his college career at Minnesota and Edwards at St. Joseph’s before finding their way to Charleston.

Other than family and media, the Dean Smith Center will be empty, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tar Heels took the court to a recording of the pep band, and squeaks of shoes were plainly audible as they went through the pregame layup line.

Carolina has a deep frontcourt featuring Brooks and sophomore Armando Bacot as well as freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler. Leaky Black should man the three-spot. He was described as UNC’s “Swiss army knife” in the preseason and will be counted on to be the team’s do-everything dirty-work guy.

At shooting guard is senior Andrew Platek and “Puff” Johnson, the freshman younger brother of former Tar Heel Cam Johnson. Brooks said the younger Johnson has bigger hands and can dunk the ball better than his older brother.

Love will man the point, backed up by fellow freshman RJ Davis, although Williams said he might move Davis to two-guard and play both at once for parts of the game.

For the first time since 2005, UNC will have two freshmen in the starting lineup. Love and Davis both get the start, along with Brooks, Black and Bacot.

UNC jerseys have UNITY across the bottom.

By my count, the Smith Center attendance (not counting media or operations people) at tip is 92.

Sterling Manley (in street clothes, along with Anthony Harris) is UNC's designated handshake guy during intros.

"Handshakes" were either salutes or forearm bumps, so also pandemic impacted.

They are using a pumped in crowd murmur recording that sounds more like being on an airplane.

UNC coaches are going casual with no fans here. Roy Williams in in a white polo shirt.

Charleston has missed its first eight shots. UNC not much better at 3-of-9. At the under 16 (with 14:51 left in the first) it's 6-2 Heels.

RJ Davis is going after it on defense at the point. Charleston having trouble running things with him disrupting. The Cougars have also missed their first 11 shots.

Bacot with a dunk and a good put back. Definitely showing more assertiveness under the basket this year.

Twelfth time is the charm for Charleston. Jasper hits a three and we go to the under 12 at 16-5 UNC.

Day'Ron Sharpe got knocked to the floor trying to get a Davis lob and didn't make it to half court by the time Charleston had scored. If I need to say it, he goes immediately to the bench

Charleston tries to inbound into the backcourt from the end line. Davis goes chest-to-chest with the intended recipient of the pass, steals the ball and lays it in, drawing the foul. He's going to be a lot of fun.

Since missing its first 11, Charleston has hit 7 of 9 shots and is on a 4-0 rebounding run. At the under 8, the lead is down to 23-19 for the Tar Heels

Roy got in Sharpe's face (in a socially distanced way) after the last time out, explaining what he did wrong. Then Manley came over to good cop him. He's back in

Puff Johnson in for the first time. UNC is now being outrebounded, which is unexpected. Charleston has not played anyone over 6-foot-8.

Under four: UNC up 35-26. Heels are down 17-15 rebounding as Charleston is on a 9-2 rebounding run. UNC has perfect efficiency on turnovers: 12 points on 6 CoC turnovers.

Smart already has 10 rebounds for Charleston.

At the half, Carolina leads 39-32.

Plus minus items of note:

Caleb Love on floor without Davis: +11 (UNC outscored CoC 20-9)

Davis without Love: -7 (CoC outscored UNC 14-7)

Davis Love IV: +3 (12-9 UNC)