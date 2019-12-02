UNC Drops One Spot in AP Top 25; Michigan Jumps to No. 4

North Carolina's loss to Michigan wasn't so bad after all.

AP Top 25 voters apparently considered it more a matter of the Wolverines being an excellent team than the Tar Heels' shortcomings, as Michigan jumped from unranked to No. 4, receiving nine votes for the top ranking.

Meanwhile, Carolina fell just one spot to No. 7 as the top 10 was reshuffled after losses by Duke, Michigan State and Gonzaga.

Louisville ascends to No. 1, followed by Kansas Maryland, Michigan and Virginia, which Carolina meets on Sunday, rounding out the top five.

Ohio State, which Carolina plays host to on Wednesday night at the Smith Center, made one of the polls biggest jumps, moving from No. 10 to No. 6 thanks to a 7-0 start.

Kentucky checks in at No. 8, while Gonzaga fell to No. 9 after falling to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Duke's loss to Stephen F. Austin was enough to drop the Blue Devils to No. 10, while Michigan State fell eight spots to No. 11.

Carolina's victory over Oregon dropped the Ducks to No. 13, while Florida State held steady at No. 17 after winning its seventh straight game.

In all, the ACC placed five teams in the poll and four within the top 10 while the Big Ten placed all four of its representatives in the top 11 as the conferences begin their annual battle this week.

The full poll: