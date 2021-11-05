Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    UNC vs. Elizabeth City State: Gameday Live Blog

    Heels open Hubert Davis era with exhibition
    Author:

    North Carolina will open the Hubert Davis era with an exhibition game against Elizabeth City State. 

    The Tar Heels will take the floor for a public game against another team for the first time since Hubert Davis took over as head coach. Carolina plays its first game for real on Tuesday night. 

    The game will give fans their first look at the new Tar Heels, including freshmen Dontrez Styles and D'Marco Dunn, as well as transfers Dawson Garcia, Justin McKoy and Brady Manek. 

    New walk ons Rob Landry, a junior forward, and Jackson Watkins, also a junior, are also on the 2021-22 UNC roster. 

    The team will also be giving its first glimpse of the new offense, which Davis promises will feature a heavier emphasis on the three-pointer. Carolina will also have a renewed emphasis on defending the three at the other end of the court. 

    Your starters: Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Dawson Garcia

