UNC gets 13 games in ESPN networks' women's basketball schedule

ESPN announced the 2022-23 women's basketball schedule for its networks on Tuesday.

No. 12 UNC will play 13 games broadcasted across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network. The networks will feature the Tar Heels four more times than in 2021, when they were given just nine games.

UNC has garnered more national attention since its Sweet Sixteen loss to eventual champion South Carolina in March. The Tar Heels are entering this season ranked in the AP top 25 for the first time since 2015, and seven of its games on ESPN will be against other preseason ranked opponents. Key matchups include games against No. 7 Louisville, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 N.C. State.

Here's the list of UNC games broadcasted across ESPN networks:

Thursday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU: No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 20 Oregon (Phil Knight Invitational Women's)

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Winner/Loser of No. 8 Iowa State vs. Michigan State (Phil Knight Invitational Women's)

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2: No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 25 Michigan (Jumpman Invitational)

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Sunday, Jan. 15 TBD on ESPN/ESPN2: No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 10 N.C. State

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Duke

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina at Clemson

Sunday, Feb. 5 at Noon on ESPN2: No. 12 North Carolina at No. 7 Louisville (Play4Kay)

Sunday, Feb. 12 at Noon on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Boston College

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina at No. 10 N.C. State

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

