AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Live Blog/Open Thread: NC State at UNC

Quierra Luck

Reporting live from the Dean Dome where the Tar Heels will host in-state rival, NC State Wolfpack. 

Both teams are looking for a silver lining this season as they face off in what both teams see as a much needed win. UNC, who has struggled all season with consistency, chemistry, and seven consecutive ACC losses, hope to snap that game streak tonight. Also, ruining State's chances for an NCAA tournament run. 

NC State is looking towards their post season. With strong wins such as 22 point win over Duke on Wednesday (88-66), was the largest for the Pack over a top-10 regular season opponent since March 7, 1959 when NC State beat #5 North Carolina, 80-56. It’s also NC State’s biggest margin of victory over Duke since Jan. 7, 1978 when the Pack beat the Blue Devils, 74-50.

Check out Twitter for live updates, with analysis and observation posted here throughout the game, and feel free to drop a comment below!

Join the conversation — it's easy — go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Pregame

1. Garrison Brooks is starting.

2. Justin Pierce is available to play. 

UNC Starters

  • Cole Anthony
  • Brandon Robinson
  • Leaky Black
  • Garrison Brooks
  • Armando Bacot

First Half

14:27:First media timeout here in Chapel Hill. UNC was held scoreless the first 4 mins until Cole Anthony finally realized a game was being played. Heels are down 13-8 to the Wolfpack.

11:33: UNC has pulled within two of NC State, 17-15. Heels have made the last 3-3 FGs. Christian Keeling leads the squad with 6 points. Heels seem to look connected for the first time this season as they fight back to take the lead at home. 

Halftime

Screen Shot 2020-02-25 at 9.56.11 PM
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Got Next: UNC Prepares to Face NC State

The Tar Heels face off the Wolfpack in the Dean Dome. Can UNC ruin their chances for a post season run?

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Remembers Kobe Bryant

Cole Anthony, Garrison Brooks, Kenny Smith, Jr., and Brandon Robinson reflect on the importance of Kobe Bryant to their careers.

Quierra Luck

by

Eve B

Does Fan Support Really Matter? Brandon Robinson Sees The True Fans

Brandon Robinson opens up about needing real fans, even when they lose and having past player support during a tough season.

Quierra Luck

by

Spectatorman

Coby White Shines In Chicago! Dropping 66 Points in Two Days!

Former UNC star Coby White makes his case for NBA rising star as he drops 66 points in two days.

Quierra Luck

Brandon Robinson on Cam Johnson visit, 'He's not the same player we knew'

Former UNC star Cam Johnson returned to UNC during All Star break and according to Brandon Robinson, no one recognized him on the court.

Quierra Luck

UNC's Brandon Robinson Injury Update and Playing With Cole Anthony

Brandon Robinson on fighting injuries and what it's like to share the floor with Cole Anthony

Quierra Luck

UNC heads to Louisville for a must win against the Cardinals

Find out how to watch a must need win for UNC as they go against the No. 1 seed in the ACC.

Quierra Luck

Robinson: 'We're not your typical last-place team'

What will it take for UNC to win the ACC? UNC guard Brandon Robinson dives into what'll take to pull the upset.

Quierra Luck

UNC Coach Roy Williams Discusses Practicing Last Second Games and Closing Them Out

Before the team heads off to face Louisville, UNC head coach Roy Williams, discusses what the team practiced on and how it can benefit them to close games.

Quierra Luck

UNC Roy Williams with Intense Post Game Conference Following Loss to Notre Dame

UNC Coach Roy Williams apologizes for cursing during post game conference following loss to Notre Dame

Quierra Luck