Live Blog/Open Thread: NC State at UNC

Reporting live from the Dean Dome where the Tar Heels will host in-state rival, NC State Wolfpack.

Both teams are looking for a silver lining this season as they face off in what both teams see as a much needed win. UNC, who has struggled all season with consistency, chemistry, and seven consecutive ACC losses, hope to snap that game streak tonight. Also, ruining State's chances for an NCAA tournament run.

NC State is looking towards their post season. With strong wins such as 22 point win over Duke on Wednesday (88-66), was the largest for the Pack over a top-10 regular season opponent since March 7, 1959 when NC State beat #5 North Carolina, 80-56. It’s also NC State’s biggest margin of victory over Duke since Jan. 7, 1978 when the Pack beat the Blue Devils, 74-50.

Pregame

1. Garrison Brooks is starting.

2. Justin Pierce is available to play.

UNC Starters

Cole Anthony

Brandon Robinson

Leaky Black

Garrison Brooks

Armando Bacot

First Half

14:27:First media timeout here in Chapel Hill. UNC was held scoreless the first 4 mins until Cole Anthony finally realized a game was being played. Heels are down 13-8 to the Wolfpack.

11:33: UNC has pulled within two of NC State, 17-15. Heels have made the last 3-3 FGs. Christian Keeling leads the squad with 6 points. Heels seem to look connected for the first time this season as they fight back to take the lead at home.

Halftime