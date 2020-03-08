Disappointment and quietness were shared amongst players and staff as the Tar Heels lost a challenging game in Cameron Indoor Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils, 89-76. Just by the look on their faces, one wouldn't think this is the same team gushing about their ability to beat anyone they come up against, but it was a quote from Coach K that gave light to how well UNC played,

"We played a very good team, and we were great as well. We've had great practices, but we had to take it to another level tonight because of how they played."

Playing in Cameron isn't for the weak-hearted; It's impossible not to hear the fans in a close-knit stadium. The loudness, the aggression, and the confidence in Cameron cant be matched. The atmosphere alone can win it for Duke. Duke's Vernon Carey was virtually unstoppable, shutting down everything coming in the paint and getting UNC in early foul trouble with Armando Bacot finishing with 4. Carey lead Duke with 25 points and nearly perfect at the free-throw line, 9-11.

"I thought that Vernon Carey was sensational. Tre Jones dominated the game by his leadership out there and passing the ball, making the free throws when he got fouled. I think he was, yeah, 10-for-10, 11 assists. That's a fantastic game as a point guard, and he's about as good as we've played against all year, for sure. So, it's frustrating, but it's what it's been quite a bit this season."

A quite a season indeed.

UNC started their ninth line up of the season

Bacot became the 11th Tar Heel to suffer an injury this season (Sterling Manley, Anthony Harris, Cole Anthony, Jeremiah Frances, Brandon Robinson, Brandon Huffman, Andrew Platek, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Justin Pierce)

With 18 losses UNC has the second-worst record in school history

Carolina has lost six times by three or fewer points.

Thirteen regular-season losses are the most in UNC history.

Chemistry has been robust for UNC. The lineup including Bacot, Anthony, Robinson, Brooks, and Black have only played together for ten games; that's half a season. The injury bug bit UNC and it lingered. Playing against Duke, Brandon Robinson suffered a blow to the chin that resulted in him falling and hitting his head on the hardwood that was heard on media row. Despite his return to the court, its little incidents like the aforementioned that has haunted a desperate Carolina team. Robinson explains,

"We're just executing the game plan that's been given to us. We could have done a better job of that tonight, but we're just learning from our mistakes each game. I think that's what we've got to continue to do to give us momentum going into Tuesday."

The statistics are stacked against UNC, and history says they shouldn't be able to win it all next week in the ACC tournament. No team in the ACC has won five games, five days straight and the most games a last-place team has won were only two, but this team still believes. After a severe loss in Durham, the relief of starting 0-0 seemed to be refreshing. Junior guard, Garrison Brooks, says the chances are still there,

"We're 0-0. That's how I look at it; we still have a chance to win.Everybody starts at 0-0."

His teammate Cole Anthony, who was locked down by Duke's Tre Jones and held Anthony to 9 points shooting 4-14, is still singing the teams praises,

"We're not done yet. I think as a team; we're playing well. We're gelling together. Everyone is finding their spots and choosing their spots wisely, and we're getting better as a unit."

5 games. 5 days.

For Kemba Walker, it's doable, but for UNC, it's a dream that's going to take an unmatched work ethic and tunnel vision to accomplish. But it's achievable. Coach Williams has never seen the bottom seeding in his entire coaching career. This tournament can reflect the heart of a team who believed in the impossible or a team that couldn't finish.

The Tar Heels head to Greensboro tomorrow evening to prep for the ACC tournament. The bracket has been set, and they face Virginia Tech Tuesday at 7 pm on ACCN. The last time these two met, UNC lost by 2 points in double overtime, 77-79; it was also one of Garrison Brook's best games (29 points, 13 rebounds). The difference here is a healthy Anthony, which should boost the chances of them winning Tuesday night.

Sound off in the comments below your prediction for the ACC tournament and UNC's chances of making history.