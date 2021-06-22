UNC Offers Class of 2022 Small Forward Cam Whitmore

The rising senior is the 13th offer Carolina has extended for the 2022 class.

UNC head men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis watched class of 2022 small forward put on a show on Saturday and that very night extended a scholarship offer.

Whitmore becomes the 13th player Carolina has extended a scholarship offer to in the class of 2022. So far only center Will Shaver has committed to the UNC, however, it’s also widely speculated that Seth Trimble (who is announcing his commitment on Wednesday) will be a Tar Heel.

In the first game on Saturday, Whitmore dropped 36 points, including six threes and 12 rebounds. In the second game, he had 30 points and 14 boards.

The rising senior stands 6’6” and checks in at 200 pounds and plays for Archbishop Spalding in Severn, Maryland.

Whitmore is a four-star recruit and checks in at 101st in the nation for Rivals (29th positionally). At 247Sports, he is slightly lower at 111th, 31st among small forwards, and fourth in Maryland. The 247Sports Composite has Whitmore 109th, 24th, and fifth.

In addition to Whitmore, Trimble, and Shaver, the other 10 players UNC has offered in 2022 are Jaden Bradley, De’Ante Green, Dereck Lively, Chris Livingston, Mark Mitchell, Nick Smith, Justin Taylor, Isaac Traudt, Jarace Walker, and Jalen Washington.

The Tar Heels aren’t the only school with their sights set on Whitmore. He holds offers from 22 schools according to Rivals. In addition to Carolina, the other schools are Creighton, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, LSU, Loyola (MD), Maryland, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Southern Utah, St. Joseph’s, Towson, UConn, UMBC, VCU, and Virginia Tech.

Here are highlights from the game early on Saturday that grabbed Hubert Davis’ eye:

