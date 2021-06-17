North Carolina Offers Class of 2023 Forward Greg "G.G." Jackson

The middle of June is a significant date in the annual college basketball recruiting cycle – specifically, June 15 is the day that coaches can begin officially contacting rising juniors. In this cycle, that would be the class of 2023.

Hubert Davis wasted no time, extending a scholarship offer to class of 2023 forward Greg “G.G.” Jackson on that very first day of contact.

Jackson's measurements come in at 6’8” and 210 pounds. The current four-star player is from Columbia, South Carolina where he plays at Ridge View High School.

The Tar Heels are not the only suitors to come calling early in the recruiting cycle. The six other schools to extend a scholarship offer (that we currently know of) include Clemson, LSU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jackson is no. 30 nationally, no. 7 positionally, and no. 1 in South Carolina. As for 247’s own ranking, he is slightly lower nationally (34), slightly higher positionally (six), and still at the top of the state rankings.

In the Rivals rankings, Jackson is listed at 6’9” and 200 pounds. He also comes in currently at no. 20 in the nation.

Jackson becomes the second class of 2023 player to receive an offer from the Tar Heels, joining Robert Dillingham. In fact, Jackon and Dillingham play together on Team CP3.

A potential leg up for UNC is that Jackson says, “My dad has always been a North Carolina fan, so I guess I just shifted over to them a little.” Hopefully this inside track will pay dividends for the Tar Heels when it comes to Jackson’s recruitment.

Make sure to check out highlights of Greg “G.G.” Jackson:

Stay with All Tar Heels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on G.G. Jackson’s recruitment as it unfolds, as well as all other UNC basketball targets .

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade