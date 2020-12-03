UNC Signees Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn Named to SI99

Both early signees in North Carolina’s 2021 recruiting class were named to the SI99.

The ranking of the country’s top basketball prospects from the high school senior class was unveiled this week, naming and rating the 99 players who are candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American honors.

"The prevailing theme in the inaugural SI99 hoops rankings is size and versatility," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "The vast majority of the top-tier players are truly position-less, with a wide variety of skills that will translate immediately at the next level and, ultimately, in the NBA.”

Small forward Dontrez Styles of Kinston, NC, comes in at No. 49 on the SI99.

Here’s SI All-American’s evaluation:

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Styles is an elite athlete who uses his unrelenting motor, speed and quickness to dominate on both ends of the floor. Styles is super agile and keeps defenders off balance with his versatility and changes of speed off the dribble.

Instincts: Styles is always aware on the court and remains in constant motion on the offensive end. As a defender he plays passing lanes well, and his length allows him to cover larger areas and guard multiple positions. His scoring prowess is natural and organic.

Polish: Styes is always attacking, whether he’s knifing through the lane or knocking down one-dribble pull-ups, but he’s also an underrated playmaker on the offensive end. Typically, Styles commands a significant amount of attention and has developed the ability to draw the defense and find the open man. His vision and feel are underrated.

Bottom Line: Styles has great size, feel and skill on both ends of the floor and has the potential to be a high-level rebounder as well. That is precisely the type of player that thrives in Roy Williams’ system at North Carolina.

Shooting guard D’Marco Dunn of Fayetteville, NC’s Westover High is No. 68 on the list.

Here’s what SI All-American has to say about Dunn:

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Dunn is an athletic scoring guard who gets where he wants on the floor using quickness and speed bursts. Dunn maneuvers past opposing guards using his agility and is a strong finisher at the rim.

Instincts: Dunn is a scorer, and while he has the capability to score on all three levels, he’s a marksman of a shooter with NBA range. He’s typically in attack mode, but has great feel on the offensive end. His capabilities as a ball handler make him more dangerous and he also has vision as a playmaker.

Polish: Dunn is a good rebounder for the position with solid length and he competes on the defensive end. He’s calculated with his movements with the ball, but also moves well without the ball. He only needs a small amount of space to hoist his jump shot and he’s efficient even under heavy duress.

Bottom Line: Dunn’s stock should continue to rise because of his shooting ability. The fact that you can’t just key in on that in order to stop him further illustrates why his stock could be poised to continue climbing at UNC.