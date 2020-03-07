Who Got Next: The Best Rivalry In College Sports, UNC vs Duke
Quierra Luck
Who: Duke Blue Devils
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC
Date: 3/7/2020
Time: 6 pm EST
Watch: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe)
Listen: Tar Heel Sports Properties (Jones Angell, Eric
Montross) UNC on Channel 194
Here's where Carolina stands:
- Carolina is currently a three-game winning streak into Cameron Indoor Stadium for the 253rd game against Duke, its 20th ACC game this season, and the final regular-season game of 2019-20.
- The Tar Heels are 13-17 overall and 6-13 in conference play. The Blue Devils are 24-6 overall, 14-5 in conference.
- Duke defeated UNC, 98-96, in overtime in the Smith Center on February 8. The 96 points equaled the most points ever by the Tar Heels in a loss to Duke.
- Carolina has won three ACC games in a row for the first time this season and has produced a three-game winning streak for the first time since beginning the season 5-0.
- The Tar Heels have shot better than 50 percent from the floor in each of the last two games (.516 at Syracuse and .508 against Wake Forest), the first time this season UNC did that in consecutive games.
- Carolina has scored 90 points in consecutive games and at least 80 points in three straight games, both for the first time this season.
- Carolina's 58-point second half against Wake Forest was its highest-scoring 20 minutes of the season.
- The Tar Heels are averaging 90.0 points and shooting 50.5 percent from the floor in their current three-game win streak.
What about the players?
- Garrison Brooks:
- Junior power forward Garrison Brooks is one of four players in the ACC in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage. The La-Fayette, Ala., native is seventh in scoring (16.4), fourth in rebounding (8.7) and second in field goal percentage (.544) among ACC players in all games.
- In conference games only, Brooks is second in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (8.7), and seventh in FG percentage (.547)
- Brooks has scored 20, 22, 30, 26, and 25 points in his last five games. He is the first Tar Heel to score 25 or more points in three straight games since Tyler Hansbrough in 2007-08.
- Cole Anthony:
- Freshman point guard Cole Anthony leads Carolina in scoring at 20.2 points per game. That's the highest average by a freshman in the nation and is on pace to be the highest ever by a UNC freshman (Tyler Hansbrough holds the record at 18.9 ppg in 2005-06).
- Over the last three games, Anthony is 23 for 39 from the floor (.590).
- Over the last two games, he's made 11 of 16 from three-point range (.688) and has 14 assists and just three turnovers.
- Anthony is averaging 21.1 points and 4.6 assists in the 10 games since he returned from a right knee injury that sidelined him for 11 games from December 15 to January 27.
- Christian Keeling:
- Keeling has scored in double figures in 94 college games, including six of the last nine games as a Tar Heel.
- He's scored nine or more points in each of the last three games.
- Brandon Robinson:
- Robinson made five three-pointers and scored 18 points on Senior Night against Wake Forest. It was the fourth time this season he made at least five threes (first time since the Miami game on January 25).
- He made three or more 3FGs in seven straight games (a streak snapped on January 27 at NC State), which equaled the second-longest such streak in Carolina history.
Duke-UNC by the numbers:
- Carolina leads the all-time series against Duke, 139-113 (252 games are more than any other opponent for the Tar Heels).
- Carolina is 48-54 against the Blue Devils on the road, including 37-45 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
- Under Roy Williams, the Tar Heels have won at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2019.
- Last year, eighth-ranked UNC defeated top-ranked Duke, 88-72, at Cameron. Luke Maye had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and Cameron Johnson made a career-high 11 field goals and scored 26 points. The Tar Heels went just 2 for 20 from three-point range but scored 62 points in the paint. The game was tied for only 34 seconds, and UNC never trailed.
- This is the 153rd consecutive Carolina-Duke game in which at least one of the teams is ranked in the AP poll.
- Head coach Roy Williams is 16-21 against Duke as Carolina's head coach.
- Carolina is 46-48 against Mike Krzyzewski's Duke teams.