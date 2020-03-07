Live Blog/Open Thread: UNC vs. Duke

Tonight is round two of the best rivalry in college sports, UNC looks for to even the season score against Duke. Tonight is senior night for the Blue Devils so expect a higher sense of urgency and commitment to finish off the Heels. Carolina's standings won't be too impacted by tonight's game, regardless of a win or loss, the Heels will be playing Tuesday during the opening of the ACC tournament. Tonight is all about a confidence boost and accomplishment to win it all and a miraculous entry into the NCAA tournament.

Check out Twitter for live updates, with analysis and observation posted here throughout the game, and feel free to drop a comment below!

Join the conversation — it's easy — go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

UNC Senior Starters:

Brandon Robinson

Armando Bacot

Garrison Brooks

Leaky Black

Cole Anthony

First Half:

14:51: first media timeout and UNC is one point behind Duke, 12-11. Black leads the scoring for UNC with a clutch 3 pointer brining the Heels within 3.