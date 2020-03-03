AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Live Blog/Open Thread: UNC vs Wake Forest

Quierra Luck

Tonight will be the night UNC proves if they are who they've exhibited the last two games. The Heels will have to beat the team that led them by 18 at the half and 26 with 16:41 to play during their first meeting, February 11; This was UNC's largest deficit of the season. Wake Forest is coming prepared to do it all over again in the Smith Center. The Deacons are desperately trying to reach for .500 and the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 (If you're counting the 'First Four,' their last appearance was 2016).

Tonight is senior night for the Heels as they celebrate Brandon Robinson, Shea Rush, Caleb Ellis, Robbie O'Han, graduates Justin Pierce and Christian Keeling. Robinson and Rush will be addressing the crowd after tonight's game. 

Check out Twitter for live updates, with analysis and observation posted here throughout the game, and feel free to drop a comment below!

Join the conversation — it's easy — go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

 Pre-game:

Armando Bacot is going through with warm-ups with the team. Looks like he'll be a game time decision

UNC Senior Starters:

Robbie O'Han 

Shea Rush 

Brandon Robinson 

Christian Keeling 

 Justin Pierce

First half:

15:36: First media timeout. UNC comes out energized and dominate. They are currently on a 12-0 run and Wake Forest has been without a basket 3:21

9:30: UNC has allowed Wake back into the game. They just hit their first bucket after a 3 min scoring drought. Anthony pulled up with a 3 to take their lead 20-17.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Got Next: UNC To Face A Hot Wake Forest

The Heels are looking for payback against the Demon Deacons who defeated them earlier this season; it was the Heels largest deficit loss of the season.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football Coach Mack Brown Hypes Upcoming Spring Game

During his presser to kick off the spring season, Coach Mack, gave the awaited details of the upcoming spring game to give fans a glimpse at what's to come.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Injury Update: Armando Bacot

Coach Roy Williams gives an injury update on freeman guard, Armando Bacot

Quierra Luck

Who's team is this? Carolina Defeats Syracuse, 92-79

11 threes, 25 assists on 33 field goals, and only 10 turnovers... Has Carolina finally clicked?

Quierra Luck

Who Got Next: UNC Heads Up North to Syracuse

UNC looks to continue their winning streak as they head to New York to face Syracuse. Check out the outline for today's game.

Quierra Luck

UNC's OL Charlie Heck Talks Changes at Carolina and Impresses at NFL Combine

During the NFL Combine, UNC's Charlie Heck, discusses the changes with Carolina Football, the return of Coach Mack and growing into football.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football Updates: Everything to Know About the Heels Upcoming Season

Football season is quickly approaching. Heels head coach Mack Brown addresses team depth, stand-outs, and what to expect from his new coaching staff.

Quierra Luck

Live Blog/Open Thread: NC State at UNC

UNC faces NC State in what has turned into a needed win for both teams.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Is NC State UNC's Rival? Numbers Say Different...

UNC snaps seven game losing streak, defeating the Wolfpack, 85-79 in Chapel Hill.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Remembers Kobe Bryant

Cole Anthony, Garrison Brooks, Kenny Smith, Jr., and Brandon Robinson reflect on the importance of Kobe Bryant to their careers.

Quierra Luck

by

Eve B