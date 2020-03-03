Live Blog/Open Thread: UNC vs Wake Forest

Tonight will be the night UNC proves if they are who they've exhibited the last two games. The Heels will have to beat the team that led them by 18 at the half and 26 with 16:41 to play during their first meeting, February 11; This was UNC's largest deficit of the season. Wake Forest is coming prepared to do it all over again in the Smith Center. The Deacons are desperately trying to reach for .500 and the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 (If you're counting the 'First Four,' their last appearance was 2016).

Tonight is senior night for the Heels as they celebrate Brandon Robinson, Shea Rush, Caleb Ellis, Robbie O'Han, graduates Justin Pierce and Christian Keeling. Robinson and Rush will be addressing the crowd after tonight's game.

Check out Twitter for live updates, with analysis and observation posted here throughout the game, and feel free to drop a comment below!

Join the conversation — it's easy — go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Pre-game:

Armando Bacot is going through with warm-ups with the team. Looks like he'll be a game time decision

UNC Senior Starters:

Robbie O'Han

Shea Rush

Brandon Robinson

Christian Keeling

Justin Pierce

First half:

15:36: First media timeout. UNC comes out energized and dominate. They are currently on a 12-0 run and Wake Forest has been without a basket 3:21

9:30: UNC has allowed Wake back into the game. They just hit their first bucket after a 3 min scoring drought. Anthony pulled up with a 3 to take their lead 20-17.