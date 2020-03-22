AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Rewatch: Rewatch: UNC vs Duke, 2019 ACC Tourney Semifinals... Zion Returns.

Quierra Luck

With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, and essentially zero sports. Let's do some flashbacks of various games throughout UNC's most recent basketball history. There's no special method to this, just enjoying some fun times of Carolina Basketball.

Recap: UNC is facing Duke in the ACC Tournament Semifinal. Fans waited all year for this moment; just to get beat by one point after leading by 13. Tough. Your starting five is Coby White, Kenny Williams, Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little.

How dare Tom Izzo say that Michigan vs Michigan St can compare or even compete with this game?

Despite a hot Cam Johnson in the first half, UNC couldn't stop a monstrous Zion Williamson who not only dominated the boards but took to the perimeter and shot some 3's. Williamson was one of three players in double figures (RJ Barrett, 15 and Tre Jones, 11) but the only player with a double-double (31 and 11). Analysts are saying "Zion's back" and that he's officially put the team back on his back.

But what was it about Duke that completely shut down UNC around the perimeter?

I mean, if you go 4- 27 guys you deserve to be beat. I mean, come on, let's be honest about the whole thing. Our great teams or this team when they have played their best games has either been one of two things, we really shot the ball well or we had good balance. At Duke we played them and yes it was without Zion, Luke Maye spins around to lay the ball up, and I think that was when it was we either one down or one up and Zion blocked the shot. But you still got to play

With all the hype surrounding UNC vs Duke, one would think that there's some relief that the series is over but Cam Johnson sees no relief in losing and really wanted this game,

No, never. There's no relief when you lose a game. And this was one that we wanted to win, this is one that we thought we should win, this is one we could have won. So there's no relief there, there's no relief this is over. This game is important to us and it will hurt for a little bit, but we just got to refocus and then move on and get ready for what's next.

Despite their win, Coach K had to coach his guys back from a 13 point loss. During halftime, he said not too much was said regarding energizing them, but playing long and smart.

Yeah, I don't know it's anything we said. It's a long game, and they're going to play fast and we'll play fairly fast, not as fast as them, and we just needed some stops. Cameron Johnson came out so hot and he's such a terrific player. And I thought J- Gold did a great job on him. But our bench really helped us. Our bench really helped us. They gave us J-Gold especially, and Antonio, who, he didn't, I'm sure he didn't think he was going to play tonight, but he did and he played very well. And both those kids gave energy and maybe that's one of the reasons RJ and Zion weren't as tired, because they were instead of giving energy to a teammate, they were getting energy from a teammate.

Regardless of what it was, it got Duke their much-coveted win over UNC.

Duke defeated UNC, 74-73.

This was the year UNC swept Duke and granted, both times were without Zion. This game was highly anticipated and it lived it up to the hype. Just being in the Spectrum Center, you could feel the intensity for both teams. And to lose by one point?! Dagger. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC AD on Senior Eligibility, 'Have to do what's Fair and Right'

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham offers resolution to the question looming over the NCAA's head "Are seniors granted an extra year of eligibility?"

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Commit Drake Maye Not Only Plays Football but Averages A Double Double In Basketball

Drake Maye just happens to be the perfect hybrid for any coach. Not only does he excel in football, but apparently he's a walking bucket in basketball.

Quierra Luck

Mitch Trubisky's Career in Question as Bears' Bring in Nick Foles

The Bears have quite the conundrum heading into the 2020-2021 NFL season with two incredibly talented quarterbacks eyeing for the starting position. How did Trubisky get into such a sticky situation?

Quierra Luck

Rewatch: UNC Turns Up the Heat Verses UCLA in Las Vegas Invitational

Miss basketball? Let's stroll down memory lane and revisit winning moments in UNC Basketball. In this recap we revisit UNC's comeback against the UCLA Bruins.

Quierra Luck

Ryan Switzer Calms Disgruntled Steeler Fans 'I Can’t Wait to Put My Best Foot Forward'

Former Tar Heel Ryan Switzer is seemingly going through a tough transition with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off an injury, Switzer hopes to prove fans wrong.

Quierra Luck

UNC Flashbacks: Did Nassir Little Make the Right Choice?

In the spirit of UNC flashbacks, let's dive into Nassir Little career and his commitment to UNC. Did he make the right choice with UNC?

Quierra Luck

ACC Releases Bracket of the Top 64 Players in the Last 50 Years

ACC has released a bracket of the top 63 players in the ACC over the last 50 years. Fans debate whether or not they got it right.

Quierra Luck

UNC Commit, RJ Davis, Adds Mr. New York Basketball to a Stellar HS Career

McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand, Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and now Mr. New York? If you weren't excited about RJ Davis before, you are now.

Quierra Luck

No. 9 Prospect in NC DeAndre Boykin Verbally Commits to UNC

Mack Brown has landed yet another 4 star to his roster for the incoming class of 2021.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Tre Boston Receives Contract Extension with Carolina Panthers

In his seventh season, Tre Boston gets the job security he wanted and deserved

Quierra Luck