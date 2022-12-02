Skip to main content
UNC women's basketball loses first game to No. 5 Indiana

No. 6 UNC shot poorly and struggled stopping the three in a 63-87 loss against No. 5 Indiana.

No. 6 UNC is no longer undefeated. 

In its ACC/Big 10 Challenge match up against No. 5 Indiana, UNC lost its first game of the season on Thursday, 87-63. The Tar Heels jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but poor shooting and difficulties defending the three quickly flipped the script. 

Although they recorded their best three-point percentage all year, hitting 50 percent from deep, UNC shot its season-worst field goal percentage of only 35 percent.

Only three Tar Heels scored in double figures including Kennedy Todd-Williams, who had the best performance all night with 20 points and four made three-pointers. 

Deja Kelly had her worst night from the field so far in 2022, scoring 11 points and making only three of her 12 attempts. Alyssa Ustby was also cold on Thursday night as she recorded less than 10 points for the first time this season. 

Indiana had no problems scoring, however, shooting over 50 percent overall and from beyond the arc. 

87 points was the most given up by the Tar Heels this year, many of which came from three-point range. Indiana guard Sara Scalia made four threes from multiple spots on the floor, hitting demoralizing shots from several feet behind the line. 

UNC has played a tough schedule recently, going against three ranked opponents in a row. In their previous game against Iowa State, the Tar Heels found themselves down in similar fashion, but they found a way to get going offensively and climb back for the win. 

Against Indiana, UNC couldn't buy a basket down the stretch to cut the lead down, moving its record to 6-1. 

The Tar Heels will get a chance to redeem themselves and improve from the loss in a stretch of lighter competition starting with UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 7. 

